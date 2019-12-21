Eagles RB Darren Sproles will retire at the end of the season

Loading...

Darren Sproles has been one of the most unique setbacks in football throughout his career. As a legitimate threat of finding the end zone whenever he touched the ball, the Sproles teams always found a way to include him in a game plan, be it on the ground, in the air, or in the second leg.

Sproles' football career is now coming to an end. The current Philadelphia Eagle announced that its career will end in a letter on the team's website at the end of this season.

"I owe so much to football and gave everything I could," wrote Sproles. "I gave everything I had for every piece. I drove until the wheels fell off. That's how I played and how I practiced. When I signed with the Eagles in July, I knew it was going to be my last season and now my body is telling me it's time to retire. It's time to start a career. When the season ends, I will officially leave the National Football League. But I wanted to announce it today so that we can enjoy the moment on Sunday together. "

The team placed Sproles in the injured reserve due to a broken hip bend last month. This season he started in six games with one start. As a member of the Chargers, Saints and Eagles, Sproles was one of the league's most difficult duels during its heyday, running 732 times for 3,552 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also got 553 passes for 4,840 yards and 32 points and was a threat in the second leg: Sproles scored 332 kickoffs and 311 points in his career and scored a total of nine touchdowns as returnees.

In an era when returns should be felt across the board, Sproles was one of the most entertaining players in the NFL, even though its heyday did not coincide with the years when the versatility of returns was paramount. Nevertheless, he was an all-pro first division twice and climbed to the top of the sport in 2018 to win the first and only Super Bowl of his career.