Eagles Overview of the NFL Draft 2020 – Sports – The Intel

It will be a draft unlike any other due to the coronavirus pandemic

The NFL Draft 2020, which runs Thursday through Saturday, will be the first of its kind due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of having league and team representatives and many highly-anticipated assemblies at a central location, which this year was supposed to be Las Vegas, the league is doing everything online and over the phone.

Not only will there be no meeting in Vegas, but social teams will not have individual teams operating with their traditional “war rooms”.

So Eagles general manager Howie Roseman sits in his house, players’ vice president of player Andy Weidl sits in his line and so on.

Theoretically everyone will be connected to commissioner Roger Goodell and his basement, from where he will announce the picks but he does not have to greet and congratulate the young men who are announced.

Instead, the league has set up cameras in the homes of the early pickups to capture their responses.

Here are the essentials:

What: NFL Draft.

When: Thursday to Saturday.

Where: Cyberspace.

TV: ESPN and NFL Network will provide you with coverage on each round. ABC will be broadcasting separate prime-time telecast for Round 1-3 and simulcast ESPN / NFL Network coverage for Round 4-7.

Draft A-Thon: To raise money for COVID-19 relief, the draft will be streamed on NFL social and digital platforms and will be featured in live draft coverage on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, and ESPN Deportes.

Details: This year’s draft will run online for the first time as major public meetings have been restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic. There are seven rounds, with the order determined as teams finished the previous season and compensation picks based on how many free agent teams gained and lost in the 2019 league year.

Start times

Thursday (Round 1): 8 p.m.

Friday (Rounds 2-3): 7 p.m.

Saturday (Rounds 4-7): Noon.

Where the eagles pick

Round 1 (21st overall)

Round 2 (53)

Round 3 (103)

Round 4 (127)

Round 4 (145)

Round 4 (146)

Round 5 (168)

Round 6 (190)

Did you know? …

The last time the Volunteers chose 21st place in the draft was 1979, when they selected UCLA linebacker Jerry Robinson. … Roseman has traded up or down or out of the first round in all but three of the nine drafts he has passed. … The Eagles had their first pick in the first draft of the league in 1936, selecting University of Chicago semifinalist Jay Berwanger. They traded Berwanger’s rights to the Bears, who were unable to meet his contract demands. … There were as many as 32 rounds in the draft. The seven-round format began in 1994.

Who’s No 1?

The Cincinnati Bengals are the first pick this year, and it is widely believed that they will select LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. But it is also believed that they are getting offers to trade the option by teams like the Miami Dolphins, who are more desperate to land a top franchise QB.

Other candidates selected with the first pick are Chase Young and Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

An eagle needs

It’s no secret that the Eagles are looking to get a wide receiver younger and faster and add linebackers who can compete to get started right away. They could be looking for a top-flight cornerback after redshirting their secondary this off-season.

Loaded with receivers

Fortunately for the Eagles, it is believed that this year’s draft class is particularly loaded with plug-and-play wide receivers – so much that the Eagles could draft another position in the first round and return to wide receivers second at 53 overall.

Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs and Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb are widely regarded as the top three receivers, in no particular order.

Possibilities for Eagles

The realistic possibilities, based on mock drafts from various experts, for the Eagles at 21 are LSU WR Justin Jefferson, Arizona State WR Brandon Aiyuk, Penn State DE Yatur Gross-Matos and Oklahoma LB Kenneth Murray.

On the clock

Teams have 10 minutes to make their first-round choices, seven minutes in the second round, five minutes in the third through sixth rounds and four minutes in the seventh round.

Want to bet?

Instead of the actual professional sports tournaments there are stakes in Las Vegas sports boxes, ranging from the amount of drafting seen wearing glasses to the overall No. 1 pick. 1.

For more, visit betonline.ag/sportsbook/futures-and-props/nfl-draft

Our latest predictions from the Eagle

Round 1 (21 overall): WR Justin Jefferson, LSU

Round 2 (53): CB Damon Arnette, Ohio State

Round 3 (103): DE Jabari Zuniga, Florida

Round 4 (127): Akeem Davis-Gaither, Appalachian State

Round 4 (145): WR Antonio Gandy-Golden, Liberty

Round 4 (146): S J.R. Reed, Georgia

Round 5 (168): DE Trevon Hill, Miami

Round 6 (190): RB Sewo Olonilua, TCU