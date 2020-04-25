Eagles draw surprise by taking QB Jalen Hurts in the second round – Sports – The Intelligencer

Despite needs at other positions, they took Hurts with Carson Wentz as the franchise’s quarterback

A day after facing their speed shortage at wide receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles put Friday night quarterback Jalen Hurts of Oklahoma in the second round.

Like Reagor the night before, Hurts was surprisingly tall, considering what the Eagles still need at linebacker and wide receiver.

So injuries (6-foot-1, 225 pounds) were the fifth quarterback taken in the draft. He is a classic dual threat who moved from Alabama after losing in the starting job to Tua Tagovailoa.

Although he only played one season with the Sooners, he completed 69.7% of his passes for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He also led the team in hurling (1,298 yards, averaging 5.6) and ran for 20 TDs.

For him, he seems to have no trouble in leading a team again.

“This is a great opportunity: Hurts said.” I’m ready to go to work. “

His selection in the second round raised eyebrows and questions, to say the least, about the Eagles’ team-building priorities after starting quarterback Carson Wentz signing a monster contract last year.

“We will always be around the quarterback position. That’s the most important position in sports,” said general manager Howie Roseman, “and we were fortunate to have a young Pro Bowl quarterback in Carson Wentz and we our aim is to surround it with as many good people as we can, as many good players as we can. “

It seems, however, that this move is counter-productive to that statement.

Except the Volunteers plan to use him on the field with Wentz at the same time, as did the New Orleans Saints with Taysom Hill and Drew Brees, for example.

Coach Doug Pederson certainly wouldn’t have achieved that.

“He has a unique skill set,” Pederson said, “and you see what Taysom Hill has done in New Orleans and now he and Drew Brees have a connection there and a band there. And you even look at … when (Joe) ) Flacco and, you know, Lamar (Jackson) in Baltimore for a short time, how do they how to jell together.

“You know, it’s just something we’re exploring.”

Pederson interrupted himself.

“You know, I want to make a point here first,” he said. “Jalen Hurts is a good quarterback and he was drafted as a quarterback and is a quarterback at first, but he has a unique skill set and is an excellent runner. He obviously runs well with the run. He has a unique skill set that we will be looking at that as we develop this season. “

Earlier in the evening, the Detroit Lions, a Philadelphia native and St. Joseph’s Prep graduate DeAndre Swift, took the 35th overall pick. Swift, a 5-8, 212-pound running back out of Georgia, is an overarching threat and was the second running back selected in the draft.

Any hope that Penn State defensive end Yetor Gross-Matos would quickly disappear from the Eagles three picks later, when he was selected by the Carolina Panthers at 38.

Another talented receiver who could be a good fit for the Eagles came off the board at 42, when the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Colorado’s Laviska Shenault.

The Denver Broncos, who needed receivers as much as the Eagles, then took Penn State wide receiver K.J. Hamler at 46. This was after Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy was selected in the first round Thursday night.

By the time the Eagles picked, a total of five receivers had been taken in the second round.