Each extra pint of beer will cost you 15 minutes of your life

Updated: 1:03 AM EST February 10, 2020

Get ready for this pintful of bad news. The maximum number of drinks that you can drink a week to be healthy is five. Total. That is about 100 grams of alcohol, or five glasses of standard-sized wine or pints of beer. Drink more than that in a week and you run a higher risk of heart failure, stroke, fatal aneurysm or death. This sobering guideline comes thanks to a paper published in 2018 in which the drinking habits and health of nearly 600,000 people are studied. It turned out that when 40-year-old participants drank more than five drinks a week, their risk of early death increased steadily. Here’s an even more precise overview, as a leading public risk understanding scientist told The Guardian: For a 40-year-old, any glass of alcohol above the proposed weekly limit shortens their lives by 15 minutes. For example, if a 40-year-old drinks three glasses of wine a night, he loses two years of his life, according to David Spiegelhalter of the University of Cambridge. The risk is “about the same as a cigarette,” said Spiegelhalter. On the other hand, another study shows that if you are over 90 years old, drinking two glasses of beer or wine a day gives you a better chance to live longer. Get started with a healthy diet of five beers a week and then you can go crazy (relatively speaking). Or you can go to the bar this weekend, order what you want and enjoy it responsibly. Because what is the point of living a long life if you don’t enjoy it?

