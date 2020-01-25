Each Bentley Flying Spur has 350 individual pieces of leather in its cabin

The 2020 Bentley Flying Spur is one of the brand’s best new vehicles released recently and, according to the British automaker, has the most complex interior ever.

Each Flying Spur out of the company’s British factory includes no less than 350 unique pieces of leather that adorn 60 pieces, making up the vast majority of the interior surfaces of the luxury sedan. Tying all of this leather together is more than three kilometers (1.86 miles) of wire.

Watch also: Bentley Flying Spur 2020 is a great argument for large luxury salons

Bentley doesn’t let anyone from its production team assemble the interior of a Flying Spur. In fact, a minimum of five months of training under the guidance of Bentley master trainers is necessary “to learn the wide range of techniques required to design Bentley interiors to the highest standards.”

The leather used in the Flying Spur comes from bulls from northern Europe as by-products of the meat industry. Each interior passes through the hands of 141 Bentley artisans before being signed. Customers have the choice between no less than 14 interior colors.

The steering wheel of the Flying Spur is particularly special. It has five meters of thread which is passed through 352 sewing holes to create 168 distinctive cross stitches. It takes three and a half hours for a Bentley craftsman to assemble a single Flying Spur steering wheel. Likewise, the car seats require no less than 12 hours to be assembled by hand and include 5,103 individual points.

The Bentley Flying Spur engine is a W12 twin turbocharger engine that provides 626 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque (900 Nm). This engine is coupled to an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XWEvz-ab0ZI (/ integrated)

PHOTO GALLERY

more pics…