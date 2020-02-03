EA releases new Battlefield V: In the Jungle trailer with Misaki Yamashiro

With Battlefield V, EA has released another trailer for their critically acclaimed multiplayer shooter.

The trailer focuses on the upcoming new Into the Jungle expansion, which will bring a lot of new missions, maps and more. Today’s trailer is more cinematic than anything else and shows Misaki Yamashiro in action. After the epic film, players should expect such landscapes in the upcoming expansion.

Misaki Yamashiro is the latest elite character to join the cast of BFV characters. You can add them to your list of playable characters once you reach level 40. There is no gameplay, but we have a good feeling that Misaki Yamashiro will really be an epic character!

Here is the latest trailer for Battlefield V:

Battlefield V: Into the Jungle will arrive on February 6th and bring a lot of new content, including a new map, weapons, elites, chapter rewards and gadgets. The new map of the jungle continues the struggle in the Solomon Islands as U.S. and Japanese forces collide. The map appears to offer a unique melee space. Learn more about the Into the Jungle expansion here!

Battlefield V Chapter 6: Into the Jungle will arrive on February 6, 2020 on all platforms. What do you think of this new content? Let us know in the comments below and stay here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news.

