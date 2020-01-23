EA Pulling Tetris mobile games forever given the new deal

Everyone loves Tetris. It is a pointless puzzle game in which players go through the levels relatively quickly. You have to make quick decisions and while gameplay is simple, increasing speed makes it almost impossible to master the title. Still, there doesn’t seem to be a problem finding a Tetris game that can be played on a platform, but some of the franchise’s mobile games are being discontinued.

If you own EA Tetris games on mobile platforms, you may find support that you can discontinue with the game on April 21, 2020. This happens after N3twork has signed a contract with The Tetris Company to release and develop new video game titles for the series. So far, a new Tetris game is available for iOS and Android that is similar to the original base game.

Of course there are some advertisements. So if you want to enjoy the game without interruptions, you have to pay a premium fee. Otherwise, the game is now free. There are likely to be more Tetris games from N3twork too, though you may feel the urge for the titles released by EA to go through them for the last time before April finally arrives. Against this background, it is reported that some video games have already been removed from the Google Play Store, e.g. B. Tetris Blitz.

Source: Eurogamer