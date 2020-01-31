EA is preparing the next version of Battlefield for next generation consoles

EA’s Battlefield franchise may have rested for now, but the next part of the video game is in preparation. We know that the game is being developed with the hope of being released between 2021 and 2022. As a result, the game would arrive on next-generation console platforms. This is not a big surprise as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will be launched this Christmas.

As development was already underway, the next Battlefield game was mentioned in the EA call to win, and the company strived to deliver a great title experience. We have not yet received an announcement specifically related to the game, although there are many questions at the moment about who is involved in developing the game.

As you may know, Vince Zampella was formally the chief executive officer at Infinity Ward and worked on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 before leaving the studio. Vince has since been overseeing DICE LA and there are many people speculating that Vince may use his talents to create the next episode of Battlefield.

During the results call, we did not get any details about whether this would be the case or not. It wouldn’t be too shocking to learn that Vince would help the franchise with the Call of Duty IP after its past success. Right now it’s just waiting for the game, which we can see in the future, but for now we know at least one launch window for the next Battlefield title and that it will probably also come for the next generation of console platforms. Platform.

