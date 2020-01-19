E-scooters: urban burn or new smooth driving? Utah residents weigh

SALT LAKE CITY – In a divergence of opinion reminiscent of the Hatfields and McCoys, the people of Salt Lake love the commendable electric scooters that descended on the city a few years ago and either want to see more of them, or can’t stand the zipped two-wheelers and claim that the city government restrict their use.

A Deseret News registration request reported the equivalent of a year of emails to members of Salt Lake City city council, as well as the results of a recent city-wide survey that asked residents to make themselves opinion on a set of proposed modifications aimed at solving the problems which have accompanied the proliferation of e-scooters.

The snow covered electric scooter is pictured on Main Street in downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday January 15, 2020.Steve Griffin, Deseret News

The rule changes were discussed at a council working session late last year and are expected to return to the city’s legislature in the coming weeks for further consideration and a formal vote.

The chasm between proponents and detractors of electric scooters, as well as Salt Lake City’s efforts to find a satisfactory regulatory solution, both reflect what is happening nationwide as the honeymoon era disruptive electronic scooters ends and local governments across the country – with a few notable exceptions – work to accommodate a new mode of transportation that appears to be staying here.

A divided house

The preponderance of emails to Salt Lake City Council members over the past year regarding e-scooters has opposed their use, with many citing unsafe sidewalk encounters as well as random parking.

A downtown resident who wrote that electric scooter drivers “daily threaten pedestrians” called for an outright ban on “dangerous vehicles” but, instead, would like to see an accelerated application.

“Although I think the city should completely ban the use of electric scooters and electric bikes, at a minimum, they should be controlled by city ordinance and strict enforcement,” the e-mailer wrote. “Me and all the other downtown residents who walk on the sidewalks face the physical threat and the emotional toll of unexpected serious injuries on a daily basis, which destroy the livability and walkability of downtown Salt Lake . Our time has come to act. We need a member of the municipal council to guide us through the process of prohibiting or strictly controlling and applying these dangerous vehicles. ”

City law has long prohibited bicycles, scooters or any other wheeled transport on city sidewalks, but it is also the area where scooter distribution and ridership are the most common. more concentrated. The temporary operating agreements in place with the four companies offering electric scooters in Salt Lake provide for city-wide distribution and include incentives to place vehicles where transit connections are less prevalent, such as at west of I-15. Some fans of electric scooters have pointed out that sidewalk driving, even prohibited, turns out to be the place where cyclists feel most secure.

“I’m a PRO scooter,” wrote another email from the board. “I understand that some people don’t feel safe with scooters, but there are a lot of things that can put people at risk and we can’t regulate them all.

“If you are worried (about) people drive on the sidewalk, then secure the streets for runners to get there. I felt very nervous on the streets because I don’t think the drivers know the scooter drivers. “

The electric scooter is pictured on Main Street in downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.Steve Griffin, Deseret News

The investigation indicates

The results of a survey overseen by the Salt Lake Transportation Service, which sought comments on the proposed scooters ordinance, add further confusion to the debate over electric scooters. The effort collected more than 800 responses from residents, most of whom claimed to have driven an e-scooter at least once and more than 250 respondents indicating that they were at least fairly regular cyclists.

About a quarter of survey participants said they were in favor of banning e-scooters on downtown sidewalks, but a plurality of respondents, about 36%, said that scooters and other “devices personal mobility ”should be allowed everywhere, including downtown sidewalks, as long as cyclists move at the same pace as pedestrians.

And a large majority of those questioned, more than 62%, declared that they preferred education to application when it came to solving the problems associated with electric scooters. It should be noted that several of the current sellers of electric scooters in Salt Lake City have conducted public awareness and education campaigns, but most of the survey participants, over 450, had not seen or were aware of of these efforts.

Is the fix there?

Salt Lake City Director of Transportation Jon Larsen said the results had led to some minor adjustments to the original order proposal but, overall, indicated that the city was probably on track for l rule making. The ordinance package does not include any changes to the current ban, but would set out a plan to identify and implement an enhanced enforcement. An idea that has met with some success with Portland, Oregon, city officials is using cameras to identify embezzlement related to electric scooters. Law enforcement personnel can take pictures that capture unique identification numbers on the front tubes of scooters and using time stamps, infractions can be compared with riders via the data from the seller of scooters and fines imposed after the fact. Portland currently fines $ 15 for improper parking and $ 50 for illegal sidewalk driving. Serial offenders may have their accounts suspended or canceled. Larsen said the strategy could work for Salt Lake City.

The order may also lead to new rules governing the parking of electronic scooters, with the obligation for all drivers to submit a photo of the mobile phone of the parked vehicle appropriately at the end of their journey. And the city is considering creating designated parking corrals that, once in place, would eliminate scooters left at random wherever a trip ends.

Perhaps the most significant change likely to occur if and when the changes are adopted by the board is the continuation of a competitive request for proposal process which Larsen says would likely reduce the current number of four electric scooter suppliers. together. Limiting the electric scooter business to two suppliers, said Larsen, would result in both figurative and literal dividends for the city.

“I think a competitive tendering process is an essential part of our ability to move forward on the biggest scooter issues,” said Larsen. “By having fewer suppliers with a competitive process, it allows us to improve accountability, forces sellers to improve their game, innovate and make the effort to make a difference on the problems.”

“And if they don’t respect the end of the agreements, we can leave in a year and bring someone else.”

Larsen noted that the cost of doing business in Salt Lake City for the electric scooter vendor is also increasing. Currently, according to Larsen, companies are only required to pay an annual business license of a few hundred dollars. City finance officials are establishing a new fee structure for sellers of electronic scooters that will aim to recover administrative costs incurred by the city. The new fees would also create a source of revenue that could help pay for new infrastructure such as parking corrals, as well as increased law enforcement activities.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said she was looking forward to seeing all of the prescriptions and hoped for a workable plan that would both protect the city’s walkability while welcoming electronic scooters as new viable facet of multimodal transport solutions.

“There is no doubt in my mind that electric scooters and electric bikes will be part of our transportation infrastructure for the future,” said Mendenhall. “To get there, it will take many different steps. Ensuring an environment suitable for pedestrians that we have invested a lot in creating the city center is an environment that remains safe for pedestrians is absolutely a priority. “

It’s us and them

Cities across the United States have worked to navigate the advent of e-scooters since they made their national debut in Santa Monica, California in late 2017. Utah has become a part of the e-market. -scooters when Bird scooters appeared – out of the blue – on the streets of Salt Lake City just after the start of summer 2018. Now dozens of cities have used various strategies and rule changes to help remedy the disadvantages of vehicles while trying to adapt to their use. Larsen noted that while the pedestrian and parking problems need to be resolved, the eco-friendly vehicles themselves have helped to solve the short daily journeys as well as the first and last kilometer connections to bus stops. public transport. Adam Kovacevich, head of government relations for the Americas for Lime, a company operating in Salt Lake City and a number of other Utah communities, said in an interview with National Public Radio earlier this week that the disruptive tactics from the early days of e- scooters were far behind.

“What you see now is that cities are talking about the best ways to regulate this,” said Kovacevich. “In most cases, communities want scooters to succeed.”

While some cities and all of New York have banned electronic scooters, hosting is much more the norm among local governments, and guidelines have been issued to help communities know how to handle new ones. vehicles. Last fall, the National Association of City Transportation Officials released its “Shared Micromobility Regulation Guidelines” which provide a set of strategies and best practices for communities working to operate electric scooters.