E-mails show the consequences of Trump’s claims about Dorian

WASHINGTON (AP) – A flurry of recently released emails from scientists and top officials from the federal agency responsible for weather forecasting clearly illustrates the consternation and outright alarm caused by President Donald Trump’s false claim that Hurricane Dorian could hit Alabama.

A top official from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration even called the president’s behavior “crazy.”

What the scientists and officials found even more worrying was a statement that was later issued by an unnamed NOAA spokesperson who supported Trump’s claim and rejected the agency’s own predictors.

The emails, released late Friday in response to requests from the Freedom of Information Act of The Associated Press and others, give a good idea of ​​the hassle to respond to the president and the unrest it caused within the federal agency .

“What’s next? Climate science is a hoax?” Craig McLean, the acting chief scientist at NOAA, wrote in an email sent to the agency’s senior officials. “Surprised to let our predictors hang in the political wind. “

In a more formal letter, McLean wrote that he was most interested in the fact that the Trump government “eroded public confidence in NOAA for a clear political recovery from a poorly timed and inaccurate comment by the president.”

While Dorian was on his way to the southeastern US in early September, Trump tweeted that Alabama was “likely to be hit (much) harder than expected.” The National Weather Service in Birmingham corrected him and tweeted that “Alabama will see NO consequences of # Dorian.”

But Trump remained adamant and NOAA came to the defense with the unsigned statement that some of the information provided to the president had indicated that Alabama could be hit by the hurricane and reprimand the Birmingham office. The statement was issued after the White House and Commerce Department intervened, the AP and others reported at the time.

It caused angry e-mails from the desk and from the public.

Gary Shigenaka, a NOAA scientist, wrote to the agency’s acting manager, Neil Jacobs, and asked him “those of us who serve the public … that we are not just pawns in an absurd game.”

In response, Jacobs defended the predictors and said, “You have no idea how hard I am fighting to keep politics out of science.”

The whole incident is perhaps best remembered because of what became known as the Sharpie gate. By defending himself in the Oval Office, Trump showed a NOAA card that was modified using a black marker to extend the hurricane’s projected path.

“Apparently the president is convinced that Alabama was on Dorian’s path and that someone has adjusted a NOAA card (with a sharp object) to convince people,” NOAA official Makeda Okolo wrote in an email to Benjamin Goldman and others.

Friedman answered, “Yeah, crazy.”

Colvin reported from West Palm Beach, Florida.

