E-commerce growth will exceed 20% in LatAm by 2021

The e-commerce segment is expected to experience a double-digit momentum in Latin America over the next two years, with Mexico and Brazil as the best in the region, according to a new study.

The research carried out by DHL suggests that electronic commerce in the region will grow 22% by 2021, 25% more in Mexico and 17% in Brazil. These two countries are within the segment of larger markets, while countries such as Colombia, Argentina and Chile and are considered medium markets, and the nations of Central America and the Caribbean are considered small.

Medium and small markets have great potential when it comes to cross-border e-commerce, according to the study, with the ability to serve consumers quickly and profitably.

Big players tend to pave the way when it comes to facilitating access to electronic commerce for consumers, according to the study, with increasingly important social networks to influence purchasing decisions.

However, there are bottlenecks in electronic commerce in the region, such as slow customs clearance, congestion and poor infrastructure for last-mile delivery, in addition to the complexity of reverse logistics processes for returns.

"The industry is still relatively developing in the region, so there is still room for retailers to establish a base and for logistics operators to support them by creating supply chains for efficient electronic commerce," said Matthias Heutger. , Global Director of Innovation. and commercial development in DHL.

According to Forrester Research, consumers in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru. It will spend $ 129 billion online by 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.3% since 2018.

Unlike DHL's predictions, Brazil is the largest e-commerce market in the region and will continue to be, according to the analyst house. Forrester predicts that this year it will close with online retail sales that will more than double those of the next two largest markets in Latin America: Mexico and Argentina.