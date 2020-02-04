Dyson’s patent combines headphones with a personal air purifier

Dyson wants to patent a new technology that combines the look of over-the-ear headphones with a built-in air purifier. The company’s goal is to combat the adverse effects of urban air pollution.

The patent was originally filed in July 2018 and published on January 29. The headset does not completely cover the mouth and nose, but nevertheless pumps through a band of filtered air. The strap can be folded away when not in use.

Dyson

“With the air outlet at the end of a conventional microphone boom, this air purifier carried on the head should be able to direct the purified air to the user’s nose and / or mouth more accurately than an air purifier worn on the neck,” the patent specification states.

They look like headphones but don’t play music in your ears. Instead, the headphone portion of the portable air purifier contains motors that control the airflow. The motors rotate at 12,000 revolutions per minute, which means that around 1.4 liters of air can be drawn in per second.

Dyson

According to Dyson, wearing air purifiers in public should be more “socially acceptable” instead of wearing a face mask that covers most of your face.

It is not the first portable air purifier that wants to be more stylish and discreet. At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January, Ao Air Atmos presented faceware: a clear mask that covers your face and covers your nose and mouth.

The mask contains fans that adapt to your breathing and the clean air that comes out of the mask at around 240 liters per minute.

Both Ao Air and Dyson said they are trying to solve increasing air pollution around the world.

“In places with particularly high levels of air pollution, many people have recognized that it is beneficial to keep exposure to these pollutants as low as possible and therefore wear face masks to filter out at least some of the pollutants in the air that reach the mouth and nose “Says Dyson’s patent.

Given the growing public fear of infectious diseases such as coronavirus in the air, personal air filters could soon become an everyday technical device.

However, a patent does not mean that the technology becomes an actual product. A Dyson spokesman told Digital Trends that only a few of their patents are actually coming onto the market.

“We are constantly developing disruptive solutions to problems, which means that we file many patents – some of which come onto the market while others don’t.” We’ll be happy to go over it when and when a product is ready, but until then we won’t comment on our patents, ”said the spokesman.

Editor’s recommendations