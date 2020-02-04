Dyson has applied for a patent for air-purifying headphones that would deliver fresh music and fresh air

Sometimes you have to make sure that the air you breathe doesn’t kill you, but you don’t want to interrupt a podcast. It appears that Dyson may have a plan for this.

The company best known for its line of vacuum cleaners has applied for a UK patent for over-the-ear headphones that also function as portable air purifiers, Bloomberg reported. The unveiling of the patent came more than two years after Bloomberg initially reported on the existence of the product, but the real patent is now visible to everyone.

For those who don’t feel like browsing PDFs, it’s basically a normal looking headset with an attached face mask. Motors and fans work together to filter air as it enters and deliver cleaner oxygen to the wearer. It may seem a bit unusual, but it makes business sense.

Dyson already has a line of air purifiers that have fueled revenue growth, especially in China, where air quality has been a major concern for a long time.

There is also a demonstrably unjustified shortage of face masks in North America due to the recent corona virus outbreak, if Dyson ever wants to bring the headphones to the US (FYI: air purifiers can be effective against the flu virus, but not against the corona virus.)

That said, there is no guarantee that Dyson will even make and sell these headphones. Companies file patents for things they do not intend to actually develop. As Bloomberg has pointed out, the patent does not include battery power, which will be a huge factor in a product that has to deliver high-quality audio and at the same time filters oxygen.

. (TagsToTranslate) china