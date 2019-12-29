Dyson drops price on the V11 Torque Drive to the lowest price of the season.

Loading...

Dyson is one of the leading brands when it comes to vacuum cleaners. Dyson vacuum cleaners are known for powerful suction, smart engineering and expensive price tags, which is why it is so exciting when we see the best price of the season on one of the most popular models. The Dyson V11 Torque Drive is currently on sale for just $ 499, a decrease of $ 700 for a saving of $ 201 (price matched). This deal is even better if you register your new vacuum cleaner automatically, because you get a free floor dock or an extra cleaning head with a value of $ 130 and a toolkit with a value of up to $ 75.

The Dyson V11 Torque Drive has an integrated digital motor that turns the brush bar up to 60 times per second for powerful cleaning on floors and carpets. This vacuum draws in twice as fast as a wireless cord thanks to the 14 cyclones that generate forces of more than 79,000 g. The rigid nylon bristles penetrate deep into carpet to remove dirt and the carbon fiber filaments capture fine dust and debris on hard floors. The vacuum uses three cleaning modes to optimize power and run time for different tasks.

The Dyson integrated energy management system uses battery technology and a battery-saving trigger to provide the longest running time by only using energy when needed. The seven-cell nickel-cobalt-aluminum battery has no fading-free power, so you can clean your entire house without losing power. The vacuum falls into the wall-mounted dock to charge and store tools. With the hygienic garbage bin you can throw dust and dirt in the garbage bin at the push of a button, so you don't have to touch the dirt.

Pollen and bacteria are no match for this vacuum due to the impressive suction and the entire machine filter system. The fully enclosed filter system collects 99.97% of particles and debris and in turn expels cleaner air. The Dyson V11 is also extremely quiet, considering how powerful it is because it is designed to dampen sound and absorb vibrations.

The Dyson V11 comes with a high-torque cleaning head, motorized tools, combination tools, slit tools, mini soft dust brush, stubborn dirt brush, magic wand clip, charger and docking station.

Looking for other deals on smart home tech or small devices? View or compound deals page for more great finds.

We strive to help our readers find the best offers for quality products and services and we carefully and independently choose what we cover. The prices, details and availability of the products and offers in this message can be changed at any time. Check if they are still in effect before you make a purchase.

Digital Trends can earn commissions on products purchased through our links to support the work we do for our readers.

Recommendations from the editors