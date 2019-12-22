Dynasties, scandals, Buddy, hoots and a boom for women

Loading...

The biggest scandal of the decade was the “ supplements '' program. to Essendon, initiated by Stephen Dank, who was not properly supervised and ended up not only costing James Hird his job and reputation, but tainted the reputation of 34 players and cost Jobe Watson a Medal Brownlow.

In 2014 and 2015, the masses turned to Adam Goodes. The champion of the Sydney Swans tried to take a stand against racism, but started a cultural war that engulfed the nation, and the AFL's inaction suspended it to dry. Goodes retired without fanfare, his own love for the sport completely destroyed by the saga.

AFL has also been hit on several occasions by the tragedy, and this list is not exhaustive – the death of Danny Frawley shocked the match this year, former Melbourne coach Dean Bailey , died of lung cancer in 2014, and Adelaide Crows' respected mentor Phil Walsh was brutally killed by his own son in 2015.

THE SUPERSTARS

Dustin Martin made his debut in the first round of 2010 and will be remembered as the iconic player of the decade. In its time, the Richmond dynamo is simply unstoppable. His resume includes two flags, two Norm Smiths and a Brownlow, and with his playful personality, he is a household name for a reason.

In an era when scoring dried up and dominant spearheads went the way of the dodo, Lance Franklin's brilliant exploits for Hawthorn and Sydney were a joy to see and redefined the role of an attacker key. Buddy is in twilight now, but has moved up to seventh on the AFL / VFL goalkicker list and the 1,000 goal mark is in sight.

An extremely honorable mention to Nat Fyfe of Fremantle, the only player to have won two Brownlows this decade, and to Patrick Dangerfield of Geelong.

ALSO RANS

I can't walk past the Gold Coast Suns. Where the GWS Giants broke in and out of the field, the Suns have become a populace with a tenuous future. Halfway through 2014, a final appearance seemed like a real possibility – then precious rookie Gary Ablett made his shoulder against Collingwood in round 18. They won just one more game for the season, and a total of just 23 over the next five years. AFL will pray that a multitude of generous new dealerships can make it a half-decent side and help the Suns establish themselves in the notoriously difficult Gold Coast market.

It was also a rather miserable decade for the Brisbane and Carlton Lions, who spent most of it at the bottom of the ladder, plunged into turmoil. The Lions sacked two coaches and the Blues three, but the two camps seem to be coming out of their lean season only now.

THE BOLTS OF BLUE

No one has seen Franklin's passage from the Hawks to the Swans come except those who discreetly designed it in the background. Everyone expected him to become the face of the GWS Giants – even the AFL – but his shock surge towards the Swans in late 2013 set the tone for a decade during which the introduction of free agency has forever changed the landscape of the player movement.

Another big surprise was the premier of the 2016 Western Bulldogs – their first since 1954 – coming in seventh place and just becoming the second team in AFL / VFL history to win four games. to claim the flag. A real footy fairy tale.

Before 2017, you'd be forgiven for thinking that women didn't play Australian rules. The advent of the AFLW league has propelled what was previously a niche subculture into the mainstream. There is still a long way to go, but the AFLW already has the goodwill, momentum and grassroots support that should take it to another level over the next 10 years.

CRYSTAL BALL

There will be at least one additional team added to AFL in the 2020s – Tasmania, and perhaps another in a place like Canberra, North Queensland or even a third WA team to make it a 20 in the competition.

The trend for long-term player contracts – such as Franklin for the Swans and Coniglio, Kelly and Whitfield for the Giants – will continue as clubs and their most identifiable stars seek to lock things in. Speaking of the Giants, they will appear as the AFL's Melbourne Storm, an eternal competitor who will win at least two flags over the next decade.

And instead of traditional TV broadcasters, AFL will partner with a tech monolith like Google, Facebook or Amazon to broadcast online matches – or go it alone and create its own service.

