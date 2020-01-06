Dynabook launches medium-sized laptops, completes its portfolio

Loading...

Dynabook, the B2B laptop manufacturer formerly known as Toshiba, is building its presence and brand on CES 2020 a year after the formal split of its former mother.

The brand, which has been used in Japan since 1989, became the name of the former Toshiba laptop company. In 2018, Toshiba sold its PC activities to Sharp. Dynabook America was established in April.

Now Dynabook is running its branding slowly. When the Toshiba-Sharp deal was closed last year, there was hardly enough time to change Dynabook’s signage at CES 2019 and was part of the Sharp booth. Indeed, a tester Portege x13, a blue magnesium premium lightweight laptop, was delivered with quick start guides from the Toshiba brand.

The Portege x30 is fun to carry, has premium features and is a contender versus Dragonfly, even if it was released earlier. The biggest mental hurdle is seeing blue magnesium as a premium scale for a laptop. Although the weight is great, blue magnesium feels a bit plastic for a premium device.

Kelcey Kinjo, product manager for Dynabook Americas, said the company aims to be “purely a B2B player” and focuses on customers looking for “more of a high-quality build.” The Dynabook customer base is 85% business customers and 15% education.

Dynabook orders are executed via CDW and are also sold on Amazon. “We still own our facilities, design and engineer our devices and own the entire process,” said Kinjo. “We also write our own BIOS.”

Dynabook also completes its portfolio. Last year, Portege x30 was a submission that was later replicated by HP and his Dragonfly laptop. Blue magnesium is the big sale because it is durable and makes the laptop lighter.

Dynabook’s Portege X30L

Dynabook

At CES 2020, Dynabook outlined the following:

A new Portege x30 update with a 13-inch screen with smaller edges, a 6-core Intel processor and a weight of 1.9 pounds. The Portege X30L is configurable up to 24 GB memory and TB storage. Just like its predecessor, the laptop has a wide selection of ports, including Ethernet, HDMI, USB-C, headset connection and microSD slot.

The launch of its A-series laptops, which are more medium-sized workhorses, with 13-, 14- and 15-inch models. All have Intel’s 10th generation of Core processors.

A USB-C with single cable and a Thunderbolt 3 dock.

And new standard + CARE warranty with four maintenance options for support.

In particular, Dynabook launches the Tecra A50, a 15-inch laptop with an optical drive designed for companies. The price will be in the range of $ 899. The Tecra A30 is a version of the Portege X30 without any advantages. There is also the Tecra A40, a 14-inch laptop. Dynabook also rolls out the Portege X30L, the “L” is for light and an Ethernet port has been added. The Portege X30L is launched in February with the other additions in production at the end of January.

Why an Ethernet port? Wi-Fi is spotty if you travel worldwide. Customers in Japan and Asia often prefer an Ethernet port for connectivity.

The Dynabook brand today revolves around Portege for lightweight devices with a screen size of less than 14 inches. Tecra is the larger laptop brand.

Kinjo noted that Dynabook will start coordinating the Tecra and Portege brands to run more midmarket and premium respectively.

Fighting giants

The B2B focus of Dynabook will not isolate it from fierce competition. Although the laptop line is solid with the addition of medium-sized devices, Dynabook has to fight against Lenovo, HP and Dell.

To combat giants, Dynabook uses its channel, global scale and a 3-year and 4-year warranty on build-to-order devices.

However, HP is pushing devices hard as a service. Dell uses its knowledge of support and service to add Chromebooks to the fold along with Windows. Lenovo is also an important enterprise player. Moreover, those larger competitors also offer a wider selection and processor options with AMD and Intel.

Dynabook has a focus on B2B, but will have to expand its footprint in the company. However, Dynabook has the ability to serve smaller companies.

There is also something to be said for the premium end of the market. Dynabook Portege x30 is a strong contender. Sandra Vogel from ZDNet was concerned about the durability of the chassis of the Portege x30, but also said that the laptop is a dream for travelers.

I agree with the lightweight part of the comparison and was not so concerned about the durability with the Portege x30. Kinjo did note that the laptops from the Portege x30 and Dynabook were resistant to military drop tests and specifications.