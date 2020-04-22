Dynabook introduces new Windows 10 Secured-Core Windows Thunder and Light laptops

Dynabook Americas, Inc. (formerly known as Toshiba America Client Solutions, Inc.), has announced the new slim and lightweight Portégé X premium laptops equipped with the company’s new 10th generation Intel processors, including the 13.3-inch Portégé X30-G, the 14-inch Portégé X40-G and the Portégé X50 -G 15.6 inches. The company also plans to offer these three premium laptops with vPro ™ once they are available. Dynabook will begin shipping these three Portégé laptops in the second quarter of 2020.

There are three laptops: the 13.3-inch Portégé X30-G, the 14-inch Portégé X40-G, and the 15.6-inch Portégé X50-G.

“The Portégé X Series is Dynabook’s premier collection of lightweight, lightweight business laptops,” said Philip Osako, vice president of marketing and engineering at Dynabook Americas, Inc. models to round out the Portégé family of products. These laptops feature the latest 10th Gen Intel Core processors, advanced Wi-Fi 6 connectivity capabilities and new security options to create a business-grade laptop that is ideal for the modern professional mobile. “

Security is at the center of the new Portégé X Series laptops. The Portégé X40 introduces Dynabook’s new dynamic privacy screen technology, which, when turned on, narrows the field of view of the screen so that only those looking directly at the screen can see what is on the laptop screen. . Another added security feature is the physical webcam privacy shutter that offers simple but effective protection against camera sinking.

All three laptops meet Microsoft’s Windows 10 secure PC requirements, protecting them from current and future cyber threats, and each laptop is equipped with a BIOS, TPM 2.0, and optional smart card reader. . Laptops can be configured with an integrated IR camera for face authentication and a Synaptics SecurePad integrated fingerprint reader.

Dynabook also plans to offer these premium laptops with vPro once they are available.

Must read: The latest generation iPhone SE is an iPhone without the worthless tricks

But there are more.

The first is that these laptops have been tested to meet or exceed the MIL-STD-810G, which includes altitude, descent, dust, extreme temperatures, humidity, shocks, and sunlight. the durability and durability of laptops. This backup is a + care service warranty that provides technical support for the phone, repair of spare parts, spare parts, on-site facilities and replaceable customers.

This might lead you to think that these are bulky laptops.

Not so.

Dynabook has been thinking about design and so are some of the thinnest and lightest laptops on the market today. The 13.3-inch Portégé X30 measures 2.3 pounds and 15.9mm thin, while the 14-inch Portégé X40 weighs 2.76 pounds and 16.9mm thin, and the 15.6-inch Portégé X50 it’s the heaviest at 3.13 pounds, but it’s still only 17.6mm thin.

Starting points for laptops are $ 1,329.99 for the Portégé X30-G, $ 1,299.99 for the Portégé X40-G, and $ 1,399.99 for the Portégé X50-G.