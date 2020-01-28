White supremacist Dylann Roof appealed his sentence and death sentence Tuesday when he massacred nine black community members in South Carolina in 2015, arguing that he was mentally ill when he presented himself in his main trial.

In a 321-page court order filed at the 4th U.S. Court of Appeals in Richmond, Roof’s lawyers urged the court to review 20 questions, including the errors made by the judges and prosecutors who sentenced him ” have spoiled “.

One of her main arguments is that US District Judge Richard Gergel should not have allowed Roof to stand up during the punishment phase of his trial because he was a 22-year-old high school dropout “who believed that his punishment didn’t matter because white nationalists would free him from prison after an upcoming racial war. “

Roof’s attorneys said that Roof was diagnosed with “schizophrenia spectrum disorder, autism, anxiety, and depression.” However, he “dropped” his experienced litigators to prevent them from showing the jury proof of his mental illness.

They said his trial lawyers told the judge that in their decades of experience, “nobody had depicted a defendant who was so far removed from reality.” Roof, they said, did not provide mitigating evidence to the jury.

Instead, prosecutors said Roof was a calculated killer with no evidence of mental illness. Since there was no reason to do anything else, the jury sentenced Roof to death, “his lawyers wrote.

“Roof’s crime was tragic, but this court cannot trust the jury’s verdict.”

Roof was the first person executed for federal hate crime when he was sentenced to death on June 17, 2015, for shooting nine black church members at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina.

The prosecutor said he specifically selected Emanuel AME, the oldest black church in the south, to carry out the massacre. After he was arrested, Roof told the FBI agents that the shootings were supposed to bring segregation back or possibly trigger a racial war.

The jury’s verdict came after a trial in which the well-known white commander made no remorse or attempted to fight for his life. Roof never explained why he committed the massacre.

Roof’s legal advisers repeatedly expressed frustration that Roof would not allow them to provide evidence of mental health that could potentially save his life.

Roof asked the jury to forget everything they heard from his team of lawyers about his mental state, and said, “Nothing is psychologically right about me.”

“I still feel like I had to do it,” Roof said in his final argument.

“Everyone who hates something in his head has a good reason for it.”

The prosecutor informed the jury that Roof had gone to church and had been with the Bible study group for about 45 minutes, and then opened the fire at the last prayer when everyone closed their eyes.

The federal jury convicted Roof of 33 federal charges, including hate crimes. During a separate trial before a state court, Roof received nine life sentences in return for his guilty confession.

In their legal role, Roof’s attorneys argue that “the federal trial should not have taken place at all”. They said the state quickly raised capital against Roof’s “totally domestic crime”, but months later the prosecutors sought their own death sentence. They argue that government officials “consider the prosecutor to be unnecessary and disruptive.”

“This court should overturn Roof’s sentences and death sentence,” they wrote.

Roof’s attorneys-at-law include: Amy Karlin, provisional federal defense lawyer for the Central District of California; James Wyda, federal defense lawyer for Maryland; Alexandra Yates, federal defense attorney for the Central District of California; and Sapna Mirchandani, Assistant Federal Public Defender for Maryland.

The U.S. Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the allegations made in Roof’s complaint. A response from the DOJ is due on February 18.

The massacre caused South Carolina to remove the Confederate flag from its statehouse. The flag was displayed on the roof.

Rev. Clementa Pinckney, the pastor of the church, and a state senator were among those killed. a high school track coach; the church sexton; a librarian; and an aspiring poet.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,