Dylan Dreyer’s husband, Brian Fichera, recovering from coronavirus

“Today” co-anchor Dylan Dreyer‘s husband, Brian Fichera, is recovering from coronavirus.

The couple video clip-known as into “The 3rd hour of Today” on Friday, with Fichera telling viewers he is experience “much better” just after very first dealing with signs and symptoms about 3 months ago.

“I’m very well above a week without the need of signs and symptoms, but … it was truly terrifying,” Fichera shared. “It’s severe.”

Dreyer, 38, stated they were being additional involved mainly because they have two children in the household: 3-month-old son Oliver and 3-calendar year-old son Calvin.

“The scary aspect was that we’re caught in a New York apartment. We’ve acquired a new child and Calvin, and we’re hoping to preserve every person protected,” Dreyer stated.

“This is essentially Calvin’s space that we’re in, and Brian quarantined himself in this room due to the fact it is seriously the only position we can go. … [He] variety of dealt with it on [his] own for the reason that I was with the young ones.”

Earlier this week, Fichera described his signs and symptoms by way of an Instagram put up, declaring: “The head aches ended up debilitating. No sum of Tylenol could place a dent in my headaches or temperature.”

He also thorough the “emotional component to this disorder. I cried. ALOT. I never ever cry (except homeward sure or Forrest Gump is on television set).”

“It’s the Freddy Krueger of virus’s since it is familiar with where you are weakest and is aware your deepest fears and it attacks accordingly,” he wrote.

Dreyer and Fichera welcomed their toddler boy in January immediately after struggling to conceive a 2nd kid naturally. She determined to transform to IVF, but they did not stop up making use of the strategy for the reason that she experienced unexpectedly come to be pregnant without it.