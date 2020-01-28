Dying Light: Bad Blood now available for free

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uotuxLEuJF0 [/ embed]

Dying Light from the development studio Techland released in 2015 offered a rougher zombie experience compared to the Dead Island franchise. With an emphasis on parkour skills and melee combat to take down the enemy, IP was generally well received by players. In fact, the game attracted enough attention that the studio could go back and work on a sequel. With the PC release of Dying Light: Bad Blood, however, there was some additional content that was delivered to Dying Light fans.

For those of you who may not know the title, this is a Battle Royale game that Steam accessed early on. Essentially, 12 players are thrown into the map where they have to fight enemies and search for resources and weapons. As with any conventional Battle Royale game, there can only be one survivor in the end.

It is up to the players to band together and work together for a while before fighting against each other. Although the game has been around since 2018, the title has not yet been released. Dying Light 2 has also recently been postponed for fans who want to jump into the next issue, and it is uncertain when the game will finally be released. This could have been an incentive to get players interested in the franchise when Techland recently announced that the Dying Light: Bad Blood is available for free.

To clarify: Dying Light: Bad Blood is free for those who already have a copy of Dying Light. If you own a copy of Dying Light: Bad Blood and want to back it up, you need to go to the Dying Light website and go through the prompts.

Source: Techland