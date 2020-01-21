Dying Light 2 will be considerably slowed down - PC - News

The developers of Dying Light 2, Techland, have announced that this game will be postponed indefinitely. This open-world zombie survival horror action RPG is expected to become available in the spring of 2020 (still listed as ‘coming soon’ in the Steam Store), but we don’t even have a new date in our agenda today.

In the Twitter report of the delay, the developers start by talking about how busy they are with their “biggest project to date”. Then they roll out three permutations with the excuse that extra time is needed to “deliver exactly what we have promised”, likewise stating “we need more development time to fulfill our vision”, and third, “our priority is to offer an experience that lives up to our own high standards and to the expectations of you, the fans. “

Techland apologizes for missing the 2020 target. However, those who are patiently waiting for the follow-up will not get another date to mark on their calendars. Instead, Techland says it will provide more information “in the coming months”. If you are a fan of the Dying Light games, it might be worth following the official account on Twitter.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uy6ne-fEsAw (/ embed)

Warning: violence, blood, blood, etc.

The new Dying Light 2 is the sequel to 2015’s Dying Light and will take place 15 years after the outbreak of the zombie virus shown in the first game. Melee weapons are the designated way to survive in a fight in Dying Light 2, and your new character, Aiden Caldwell, conveniently has different parkour skills. They are not only useful in combating and avoiding the zombie masses, but also allow you to go to places that no one else dares to enter. Co-op gameplay for two to four players is supported throughout the campaign.

Dying Light 2 is being developed for Windows, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 platforms.

More delays

The publisher, Square Enix, recently shared news about two other delays in the release of AAA title games; Final Fantasy VII Remake (new date: April 10), and Marvel’s Avengers (new date: September 4).

Last Friday HEXUS reported on the delayed release of Cyberpunk 2077, which is now scheduled for September 17, 2020.