Dying Light 2 release date | trailer, plot, pre-order

Zombies are completely over the moon these days, but this long-awaited sequel has a different approach than mowing the undead. As a powerful inhabitant of the last major settlement of humanity, Dying Light 2 not only sees you fighting against the infected, but also making difficult decisions about the future of the city.

Here is everything you need to know about this game in Walking Dead style …

When was Dying Light 2 released?

Dying Light 2 is expected to be released in 2020. The horror RPG was initially linked to a 2020 spring date on E3 2019, but in January 2020, developer Techland announced that the release of the game would be postponed indefinitely. A release in the second half of 2020 now seems more likely for Dying Light 2.

On which consoles and platforms is Dying Light 2 released?

The survival horror will be available on PS4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.

What is Dying Light 2 about?

Dying Light 2 takes place 15 years after the original in the last large human settlement, a brutal, relentless place that is immersed in a modern dark time. The player becomes Aiden Caldwell, an infected survivor with exceptional parkour skills, who can climb, jump and glide over the post-apocalyptic city while making difficult choices about the future of society. Just like its predecessor, the entire game can be played in co-op with 4 players, so that you can see how other players’ choices influence the city.

Expect a huge open world to explore, immersive first-person action, impressive motion mechanics and a few horrors to encounter as the sun sets …

Is there a trailer for Dying Light 2?

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dkWS0xGutSY [/ embed]