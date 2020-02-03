Dyer: The Turkish Erdogan has changed from competence to megalomania

Turkish president and leader. (Photo by Adem ALTAN / AFP)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is not an Islamist in the extreme sense of the word. He does not wear a suicide jacket, he does not behead people, he does not even go around with one finger in the air to indicate his hatred of those who do not recognize the One True God. But he certainly loves Islamists a lot.

In the heyday of the Islamic state in Northern Syria and Iraq, it was Erdogan who kept the Turkish border open so that thousands of foreign hunters and their families could join that terrorist proto-state, which was a descendant of Osama Bin Laden’s Al-Qaida -organization.

More recently, he has stationed Turkish troops in the province of Idlib in Syria, the only remaining part of the country where rebels are being held, where Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, another spur of Al-Qaeda, subjected all other rebel organizations last year and now rules undisputedly.

Undisputed, that is, except by Syrian army forces supported by the Russian Air Force who are gradually regaining control of the province in a slow, abrasive offensive that captured the second largest city of Idlib last week, Maarat an-Numan. It is therefore no surprise that the Turkish army in Idlib is now shooting directly at Syrian forces.

The story is a bit muddy, with Turkey claiming that four of his soldiers in Idlib were killed on Sunday by Syrian grenade fire. But the Turkish government said it killed 35 Syrian troops in retaliation, and Erdogan added, “Those who question our resolve will soon understand that they have made a mistake.”

He also warned Russia, the ally of Syria, “not to stand in our way.” The Russians will take this seriously, because Erdogan deliberately set up an ambush in 2015 and shot down a Russian plane that wandered into Turkish airspace for only 17 seconds. But Moscow will not relapse, so Erdogan is playing with the prospect of a shooting war with Syria and Russia.

That would be enough on his plate, you would think, but he also intervenes in the civil war in Libya. He supports the Islamist-dominated government in the capital Tripoli against the rebel army led by General Khalifa Haftar who controls most of the country, and he has just sent troops to support it.

The troops are Syrian Arabs, part of the same Islamic puppet army that Erdogan recently used to invade the Kurdish part of Syria. His intervention in Libya brings Turkey into a potential confrontation with France, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, all of which go back to Haftar. Russia too.

Nothing discouraged, Erdogan spits the same tough rhetoric about Libya: “We will not hesitate to give a well-deserved lesson to the putschist Haftar if he continues the attacks on the legitimate government of the country and our brothers in Libya.” more potential enemies for Turkey. His plate is getting quite full.

But Erdogan is not yet ready. He has also militarized a dispute with Greece and Cyprus over oil and gas reserves in the seabed, insofar as Turkish fighter aircraft violate Greek airspace almost daily. And he has demanded that Athens demilitarize 16 Greek islands close to the Turkish west coast (making them permanent hostages, vulnerable to Turkish invasion).

France has now sent warships to the Eastern Mediterranean and President Emmanuel Macron has explained: “Greece and France are striving for a new framework for strategic defense.” Defense against who? Turkey of course. Who else could it be?

Turkey is a member of NATO, so technically France and Greece are allies, but it does not seem to bother Erdogan. He was also not bothered by the fact that the United States was also a member of NATO when he invaded Northeast Syria last October to expel the Kurds, America’s most important allies in the war against the Islamic State, from their homes in the border region.

He got away with that: the Kurds had served their purpose and Trump simply left them to their own devices. But is Erdogan really wise to hire almost everyone at once?

Just like Vladimir Putin in Russia, Erdogan is a strong ruler who has to win an election every four years. Putin is perennially popular in Russia and easily wins, but Erdogan usually scraps on with just over half of the votes. The country is divided in the middle and the other half hates him and his Islamic policy.

Erdogan can benefit one reasonably small and successful war by mobilizing Turkish nationalism, but three at a time? Against Russia and Syria on the one hand, France and Egypt on the other, and Greece plus France and perhaps other NATO and European Union members in a third?

He was a reasonably skilled strategist, but he has been in power for too long (17 years) and has finally lost the plot. This is megalomania.

Gwynne Dyer is an independent journalist based in London, England.