Dyer: China’s coronavirus crisis is perhaps the biggest “black swan” yet

People wear protective masks while on an almost empty subway in the evening rush hour on February 10, 2020 in Beijing, China. The number of cases of a deadly new corona virus rose to more than 40,000 in mainland China on Monday, days after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak to be a global public health emergency. China continued to detain the city of Wuhan in an effort to limit the spread of the pneumonia-like disease that medication experts have confirmed can be transmitted from person to person. In an unprecedented movement, the Chinese authorities have imposed travel restrictions on the city, the epicenter of the virus and on municipalities in other parts of the country that affect tens of millions of people. The number of people who died of the virus in China rose to more than 900 on Monday, mainly in Hubei province, and cases have been reported in other countries including the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, South Korea, India , the United States, Germany, France and various others. The World Health Organization has warned all governments to be alert and the screening has been stepped up at airports around the world. Some countries, including the United States, have imposed restrictions on Chinese travelers and discourage their citizens from traveling to China. (Photo by Kevin Frayer / Getty Images)

China officially returned to work on Monday after a two-week extended lunar holiday, while the authorities struggled to control the spread of the new corona virus. But many Chinese are not going back to work, and the spread of the “devil virus” (as President Xi Jingping called it) is clearly not under control.

This virus has already killed more than 800 people – more fatalities in two months than the 2002-03 outbreak of SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) in seven months – and it is accelerating. Over 80 deaths per day have occurred in the last few days, and the death rate in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, the point of origin of the disease and still the epicenter, is now four percent of those infected.

The death rate is still only two percent national, but infections elsewhere are generally more recent than those in Hubei and may not reflect the final death rate. And it is still spreading rapidly within China: four major cities in Zhejiang province on the coast are now also locked up.

It is telling that President Xi no longer claims that he personally recommends the antivirus fight. If this becomes a complete disaster, someone else must take the blame, and the man who is now leading the national campaign against the virus is Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chunlun.

Well aware that he is now the designated autumn man, Sun immediately visited Wuhan and stated that the city and country are now being confronted with “war conditions.” the pillar of historical shame forever. “But rhetoric alone will not save him if the epidemic continues nationwide.

Probably yes: the two or three weeks wasted after the virus was first detected cannot be recovered. But forced vacations, travel restrictions and lockdowns, no matter what time they are, can still limit the spread of the virus outside of China.

Or maybe not, but even if the virus is largely present in China, the risk of financial infections is high. High enough to qualify as a potential ‘black swan’.

A ‘black swan’ is an unforeseen event that has a huge impact on the normal course of events. The SARS epidemic in 2002-03 was a black swan: it turned around two percentage points off China’s economic growth that year. That epidemic did not cause a global recession, since China was only a small part of the global economy at the time.

Now the Chinese economy is the second largest in the world. It occupies four times the scope in the global economy that it occupied in 2002, so a two percent decline in Chinese economic growth translates into at least a 0.5 percent hit for the entire global economy. That would not be a problem if the world economy were in good condition, but it is not.

Indeed, 12 years after the 2008 subprime financial crisis, the global economy is still in intensive care. There has been no return to pre-crisis high growth rates and interest rates, except in the US, are still at a low point. This means that the banks have no room to reduce the costs of borrowing and to stimulate demand when the economy starts to refuel.

This is especially true for China itself, where the government has forced banks to finance huge amounts of non-productive investments, as the regime is constantly “pumping” the pump to ward off a recession.

It worked, in the sense that the loans financed a further orgy of construction that the country has now equipped with 100,000 kilometers of underutilized highways and four, semi-small 60-storey apartment towers at all four corners of each major intersection in each of the 100 largest cities in the country. China was the only large country that avoided a recession after 2008, but that made the banks falter under a mountain of bad debts.

China now has a Potemkin economy with an official economic growth of six percent per year, but the actual number – measured by electricity consumption or megaton freight transported by the railways – is between two and three percent. Save two percentage points there and you have no growth at all – and a survival crisis for the regime.

That would be the biggest black swan you’ve ever seen, but remember that the lies and official incompetence surrounding the Chernobyl disaster played a major role in ripening the Soviet public for a few years later. Can the corona virus have a similar effect? It is not likely, but it is conceivable.

The immediate and short-term deaths from the Chernobyl collapse were 60 people; the Wuhan corona virus has killed a dozen times as many Chinese civilians.

Gwynne Dyer is an independent journalist based in London, England