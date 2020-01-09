Dyer: Because of the chaos in Hong Kong, Taiwan's Tsai is ready to win the elections on Saturday

Loading...

“China’s diplomatic offensives, military coercion, interference and infiltration have continued unabatedly in recent years,” said Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on New Year’s Day when the January 11 elections approached. “The goal of China is clear: to force Taiwan to jeopardize our sovereignty.” But every leader of her Democratic People’s Party (DPP) has always said so.

“In addition, early last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping suggested the only country, two system models for Taiwan,” Tsai continued, as if it were a new horror. But every leader of communist China since Deng Xiao-ping has promoted the model with one country and two systems. What’s new here?

What’s new is that a year ago Tsai Ing-wen was universally seen as doomed to lose this election, but now she is expected to win hands down – and the reason is Hong Kong, the territory for which it is one country , two systems formula was originally invented, has been flooded with chaotic and increasingly violent protests against Beijing over the past seven months.

The protests are driven by the conviction of most Hong Kongers that Beijing is cheating on that sacred formula. When Britain returned its Hong Kong colony to the rule of Beijing in 1997, the two sides agreed that the prosperous city-state would have its existing, more or less democratic system, including freedom of expression, independent courts and the full range of human rights.

Taiwan was promised the same conditions as it would “reunite with the motherland.” But early last year, only 23 years in the 50-year deal, Beijing forced the Hong Kong government to introduce a law that would allow Hong Kongers to extradite trial in mainland courts. And Hong Kong, so long so peaceful, exploded in the face of Beijing.

Chinese communist courts have a 99.9 percent conviction rate and the police have a record of extorting confessions or proof of production. Hong Kongers saw the new law as a direct attack on their freedoms, and although the proposal was eventually withdrawn by a frightened HK government, the demonstrations continued and intensified.

Now the protesters demand full democracy. They will never get that in Hong Kong, two systems or not, because those ideas can then spread to the rest of China and undermine the communist monopoly of power. While the Taiwanese people have had democracy for three decades and do not want to lose it.

China is a monolithic, authoritarian security state of 1.4 billion people, but only 130 km from the east coast, 26 million Chinese live in a society that is as democratic (and sometimes as turbulent) as Italy or the US In addition, they have three times the income per capita of the fixed population. And the harder Beijing tries to get Taiwan in the lap, the greater the support for the pro-independence DPP of Tsai.

Exactly a year ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping Beijing warned “does not want to renounce the use of force and reserves the possibility to take all necessary means” to achieve unification and “one country, two systems” in Taiwan. implement. That was when Tsai began its comeback in the elections: from 30 points behind the Nationalist Opposition Party (KMT) to now 20 points ahead.

The KMT was the ruling party that came out of the 1911 revolution and put an end to several thousand years of imperial rule in China. However, it lost a long civil war against the Communists in 1949, and at least one million of its senior members and troops withdrew to Taiwan (that they ran as a dictatorship) to plan a comeback.

The KMT insisted that it was still the legitimate government of all of China, but the comeback never happened. By 1996, after a decade of reform, it lost Taiwan’s first completely free elections to the pro-independence DPP, and since then the two sides have alternated.

The strange thing is that neither party ever really got rid of the fence. The DPP never says frankly that it wants to make Taiwan a separate and independent country. And the KMT never says it would accept reunification according to the “one country, two systems” formula, just that it would want closer relationships with the mainland.

That is because the electorate would never vote for reunification with a China-ruled China, but would invade Beijing instead of having Taiwan declare independence. A recent opinion poll showed that 85 percent of all Taiwanese voters support the status quo or declaration of independence, while only six percent want reunification with China. There are other, mainly domestic, issues in Taiwanese politics, and therefore the KMT sometimes wins, but when the main question is reunification with China, the DPP easily wins. That is why Tsai Ing-wen wins the elections on Saturday: no one in Taiwan can ignore what is happening in Hong Kong.

