Dwyane Wade's perspective changed as he looked at the son. . . become who she is now

Retired NBA star Dwyane Wade praised her child's "strength and courage" in a podcast released Thursday, referring to Zion as "she" weeks after online trolls criticized the 12-year-old years for wearing women's clothing in social media posts.

In an interview with "Smoke with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson," the two former NBA players Wade, three-time NBA champion, discussed his move toward acceptance of gender identity. Zion.

"I watched my son from day one become the one she finally became," he said. "For me, everything is there, nothing changes with my love. Nothing changes with my responsibilities. The only thing I need to do now is to become smarter and educate myself more. And that’s my work."

Wade and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, have four children, Zaire, 17; Sion, 12 years old; Xavier, 6 years old; and Kaavia, 1. Their three oldest children are from previous relationships with Wade.

Zaire and Zion have already found the public spotlight. Zaire plays with LeBron James' son Bronny in the nationally ranked Sierra Canyon School basketball team. The team has been featured several times on national television and attracts thousands of people to its games.