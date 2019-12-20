Dwyane Wade praises his 12-year-old son for introducing himself as LGBTQ +

Loading...

The NBA star, Dwyane Wade, is proud to have seen his 12-year-old son, Zion, "become what he finally became."

"First of all, if you want to talk about strength and courage, my 12-year-old son has much more than me," said Wade, 37, in the "All the Smoke" podcast on Thursday. "You can learn something from your children."

Zion, who recently came out as a member of the LGBTQ + community, is one of the two children of Wade's first marriage to Siohvaughn Funches, and lives with former Miami Heat player and his current wife, actress Gabrielle Union. Wade is also the father of Zaire, 17, Xavier, 6, and Kaavia, 13 months.

Since Wade and Union, 47, have public platforms, the NBA star said he and his wife have created a home environment, in which "our children understand the power of their voice."

Wade said he makes sure his children understand that with that responsibility comes the opportunity for much scrutiny.

"There will be a lot of negativity, there will be a lot of hate, and it's not just because of my son's sexuality, it's just about being a young black man or a young black woman," he said on the podcast. .

Zion was criticized earlier this month after Union shared a picture of his family on Thanksgiving that showed the preteen using acrylic nails.

At that time, Wade tweeted in response: “Stupidity is part of this world we live in, so I understand it. But here's the thing: I have been chosen to lead my family, not all of you. So we will continue to be ourselves and support each other with pride, love and a smile! "

The former basketball player told hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson that he didn't respond because someone "hurt his feelings", but "because I understand my platform."

He continued: "I understand that I am speaking for many people who do not have the same voice as me as a father. I am even speaking for my 12-year-old son, right now, because I have not yet allowed [Zion] to sit in front of a microphone , but I'm speaking for many others in the LGBTQ plus community. It's just my support version. "

Wade explained that he learned to be supportive since he noticed that his son could be LGBTQ at 3 years of age.

"My wife and I started having conversations about us noticing that he was not in the boy's environment like [my other son] Zaire was," he said. "I had to look in the mirror and say, 'What if your son comes home and says he is gay? What are you going to do? How are you going to be? How are you acting? It's not about him. He knows who he is." .

Wade advised critics: "Look at yourself and understand that you are the one with the problems."

