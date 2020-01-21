The father of Dwayne Johnson, professional wrestler Rocky Johnson, suddenly died. He was 75 years old.

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) confirmed the news of his death on their website and wrote: “WWE is saddened to hear that Rocky” Soul Man “Johnson (born Wayde Douglas Bowles), a WWE Hall of Famer, former World Tag Team Champion, and father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, died at the age of 75. “

Dave Meltzer, a sports journalist and editor for the Wrestling Observer newsletter, was the first to bring the news about Rocky’s passing on Twitter. “What a terrible news Rocky Johnson has passed away,” he wrote. “Dwayne’s father. Our best for Dwayne, Ricky, Ata and the whole family. “

Rocky was born in Nova Scotia, Canada, as Wayde Douglas Bowles and started wrestling at the age of 16. He started his professional wrestling career in 1964 and later became a National Wrestling Alliance Georgia Champion and won countless other championships from 1970 to 1990.

In 1983 he joined the WWE and started to struggle with Tony Atlas. The two then became the first African American tag team – they were known as The Soul Patrol – and won the World Tag Team Championship in the World Wrestling Federation. He was also admitted to the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008.

Rocky stopped professional wrestling later in 1991, but started training his son Dwayne to help him become a wrestler. In June 2018, Dwayne wrote a moving tribute to his father on Instagram and thanked him for learning how to be a father to his own daughters.

“Happy father’s day to this almost never smiling OG badass. Little boys naturally look up to their old men and idols. They want to be like em, do what they do and are always looking for their approval, “wrote the actor. “Funny the day I stopped looking for that approval, the day I understood what it meant to be human and more importantly, a father.”

Dwayne added: ‘That shift brought me to a new level of gratitude for the tough love he always gave. Years later as a husband and father of three girls, I know that tough love is a hell that is much better than no love at all. I’ll take it. It has made me who I am today. Thankful for the original rock. #HappyFathersDay #KingStache #RockyJohnson. “

Rocky married Ata Maivia in 1970. The two welcomed their son, Dwayne, who was born in 1972. The couple divorced later in 2003.

