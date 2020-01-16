Dwayne 'the rock' Johnson's father Rocky Johnson dies at 75

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s father Rocky Johnson passed away at the age of 75. Rocky lived in the Tampa Bay area when he passed away on Wednesday (January 15th).

WWE released a statement announcing the news of his death. “WWE is saddened to learn that Rocky” Soul Man “Johnson (née Wayde Douglas Bowles), a WWE Hall of Famer, former World Tag Team Champion and father of Dwayne” The Rock “Johnson, died at the age of 75 . ” The company wrote.

Rocky started wrestling at WWE in 1983. He and his partner Tony Atlas, known collectively as “The Soul Patrol”, were the first African American tag team champions at WWE. Rocky retired in 1991 and trained numerous athletes, including his son. Dwayne inducted his father into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008.

Dwayne surprised his father in 2017 with a brand new car for Christmas, where he found out about his relationship with his father. “He had a hard life,” he wrote. “My father, Rocky Johnson, is a minimalist. It always has been. Never ask me a lot and his needs have always been the least over the years.”

“Over the years I’ve moved him to a big house, brought him trucks to drive – which he’ll literally drive into the ground until I do something else for him,” he continued. “Damn, I’ll get him everything he wants, but SOB just won’t ask him.” He ended the job by remembering his father, who trained him in teen wrestling, who made him a “man.” “Made.