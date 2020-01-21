Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson thanks fans on Instagram, IGTV video

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently shared a heartwarming Instagram post about his father, Rocky Johnson, who died last week.

What happened: Dwayne Johnson shared an eight-minute video on IGTV – Instagram’s extended video platform – to thank people for their support after the death of his father, reports Mashable.

Rocky Johnson died of a heart attack and a condition called deep vein thrombosis, reports Fox News.

Johnson encouraged fans to kiss their loved ones.

Johnson: “As you know, I lost my old man a few days ago – I lost him like that. I didn’t have a chance to say goodbye to him. I would give anything right now to give him a big hug and a big kiss before he crosses, and just say thank you and I love you, and I respect you. But I haven’t had a chance to say it. But such is life, as many of you know. “

Johnson: “If you have parents, your mom, father, wife, husband, babies, children, best friends, grandparents – send them a text,” says Johnson. “Call them. Go see them. If they’re nearby and if you can hug them, I want you to hug them. You tell them they’re the marching orders of Dwayne Johnson, who just lost his old man.

Johnson: “But you hug them and you hug them hard, because that’s what I do with my family, my friends and those I love. I hold them tight, because you never know what’s going on around the street. You never know. Here today, gone tomorrow. “