Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shares praise that he had delivered to Dad’s funeral

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson went to the pulpit to praise his father, Rocky Johnson, during the funeral service of the legendary wrestler.

Johnson, 47, posted the emotional clip of him that his father remembered on Instagram Friday night. Rocky died of a heart attack last month at the age of 75.

“Man, I wish I had … I wish I had another shot,” the star began. “I wish I had another shot to say goodbye … to say I love you, to thank you, but I feel like he’s watching. He’s listening.”

The “Jumanji” actor also told how he heard of his father’s death and said he received the news just when he was working.

“I literally just come in and watch the entire crew, hundreds of men and women milling around, carrying equipment and waving at me in the truck, and I wave back and it all became really foggy and it seemed to be a big dream, he shared. “You know how you have those moments when you try to shake yourself out, and you’re out of” No, it’s not a dream. “… my father is gone.”

“At that moment I just thought:” Well, what should I do? “What’s next I have to do?” And I heard a voice say, “Well, the show must go on,” and that was my dad. That was my old man who told me. “

The loving son continued to praise his father as a “pioneer,” saying, “For my father, when he started in the mid-60s and late 60s and in the 70s in the United States – where racial tension and the gap was very strong – and in the 60s and 70s a black man comes in, it is a completely white audience and all these small little towns I would eventually struggle in – but at that moment he changed the public behavior and had they actually cheer for this black man. “

He continued: “And not when he struggled against other black men, because he was usually the only black man in the area, he struggled against other white wrestlers. I thought that was really unique, and I thought it was really powerful, and I thought it was deserved to be said, and that’s what this man did.

“When you think of my father’s name, you think” hard work. “

Johnson also left a long message to his father as a caption of the video and thanked him for “paving the way for me, my family and future generations.”

‘I love you and now I have to name an angel. See you on the road, Soulman. Until we meet again.

Your son 🥃🖤. “

