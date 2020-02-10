Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shares moving Eulogy that he delivered to his father’s funeral

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shared his emotional speech about the funeral of his late father Rocky Johnson.

On Friday, February 7, Johnson shared the funeral of his father on Instagram last month, where he gave a moving speech that he wrote after his father, Rocky, died of a heart attack at the age of 75.

The 47-year-old actor was emotional when he entered the stage and took a moment to remember himself and give his speech.

“Man, I wish I had … I wish I had another shot,” Johnson began. “I wish I had another shot to say goodbye … to say I love you, to thank you, but I feel like he’s watching. He’s listening.”

He thanked everyone for attending the funeral service before explaining how he heard about his father’s death.

“I was on my way to work the other day on January 15 and I was just working and we were shooting that day and it was the very first production day,” said the Jumanji star and explained how his wife Lauren called to tell him that “something is wrong with your father.”

“Lauren was with our babies, she was with my mother and she said,” You know, I really can’t talk … I think you should call Cora, “so of course I called Cora,” Johnson went on and said she told the news of his father’s death just when he was working.

The actor added: “I literally pull on and watch the entire crew, hundreds of men and women cycling around, wearing equipment and waving at me in the truck, and I wave back and it all got really foggy and it seemed like it was was a big dream. “

“You know how you have those moments when you try to shake yourself out, and you’re out of” No, it’s not a dream. “… My father is gone,” he said.

“At that moment I just thought:” Well, what should I do? “What’s next I have to do?” Johnson asked.

“And I heard a voice say,” Well, hey, the show must go on, “and that was my father. That was my old man who told me that,” he said, alongside clips of his father’s days on the screen behind him.

Johnson then remembered that his father was a “pioneer” in the wrestling community.

“The other side that I wanted to emphasize, which I thought was important to say, is that when someone is a precursor, that means they actually have the ability to control behavior and the behavior of the public, the behavior of people change, “said the actor. “And for my father, when he broke into the business in the United States in the mid-60s and late 60s and 70s where racial tension and gulf was very strong and in the 60s and ’70 a black man comes in, it is a completely white audience and all those small little towns that I would eventually struggle with – but in that time he changed the behavior of the audience and actually made them cheer for this black man. “

He continued: “And not when he struggled against other black men, because he was usually the only black man in the area, he struggled against other white wrestlers. I thought that was really unique, and I thought it was really powerful, and I thought it was deserved to be said. And that is what this man did. “

“When you think of my father’s name, you think” work hard, “said Johnson.

“You think you” break the barrier, “you think you’re the most difficult worker in the room, always training. He taught me to train at a very young age,” he continued. “Hard work, discipline – that are things and tenants that are synonymous with my father’s name. “

“What is great for me now, after a day like today after we have come here and we give our respect and our love, it is sinking, it is now responsible for sinking families,” he added. “Because we have all lost loved ones through these kinds of processes, but when we walk out of these doors we hold each other a little tighter, we hug each other a little harder, we kiss each other and we say,” I love you “and we will be a little more present. “

“I wish your soul peace and comfort,” Johnson concluded his emotional eulogy.

Johnson wrote in his Instagram caption: “Dad, you’ve led a full and meaningful life. You run wild and even harder, you have changed the hard behavior of people in the direction of a man of color. Paving the way for me, my family and future generations. You loved us with the capacity that you could – given all the details. “

He added: “Raised me with an iron hand and a difficult complicated love. A love that I have learned to refine as a father and husband while raising my own children. I wish I had another shot. Say one more thing. “

‘You were taken too quickly. Slid straight through my hands, “the caption continued. “But you were so loved, you lived so full of defined culture and now you rest high. Quiet. And that makes my heart smile. I love you and now I have to name an angel. See you on the road, Soulman. Until we meet again. Your son 🥃🖤, “Johnson concluded his long Instagram caption.

Last month it was confirmed that Rocky Johnson died quickly after a massive heart attack. The news struck Johnson hard because he had no chance to say goodbye to his father.