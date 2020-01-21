Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson reports on his father's death in a moving Instagram video

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson went to Instagram to speak directly to his fans after his father Rocky Johnson died last Wednesday.

In a moving eight-minute IGTV video, Johnson thanked people for their support before commenting on his relationship with his father, his sudden death, and the aftermath.

“As you know, I lost my old man a few days ago – I just lost him like that,” said Johnson. “I didn’t have a chance to say goodbye to him. I would give my all now to hug and kiss him before he went over and just say thank you and I love you and I respect you. But I didn’t have a chance to do that accept.

“But that’s life as many of you know.”

Johnson went on to explain that his father died quickly after a heart attack caused by deep vein thrombosis. Then he appealed to his fans to hug their loved ones.

“If you have parents, your mother, your father, your wife, your husband, your babies, your children, your best friends, your grandparents – text them,” says Johnson. “Call them. Go and look at them. If they’re around and you can hug them, you should hug them. You tell them these are the march orders from Dwayne Johnson, who has just lost his old man.

“But you hug her and you hug her hard because I do that with my family and friends and with those I love. I hug them hard because you never know what’s around the corner. You only.” I never know. Here today, gone tomorrow. ‘

A few days ago, Johnson shared an old WWF clip from his father in the ring that was announced at the start of a tag team match.

At the end of the clip, the camera approaches the crowd and shows a young Dwayne who is eagerly watching his father’s name.

I love you. They have broken through color barriers, have become a ring legend and have made their way through this world. I was the boy who sat on the seats and worshiped you, my hero from afar. The boy you brought up to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the hardest love. The intense work. The hard hand. The adorable boy who just wanted to get to know your best qualities. Then who became a man who realized that you had other, deeply complicated pages that needed to be captured and understood. Son to father. Man to man. At that moment, my worship turned to respect. And my compassion turned into gratitude. Thank you for giving me life. Thank you for giving me the priceless teachings of life. Dad, I wish I had another shot to tell you I love you before you went to the other side. But you were torn away from me so quickly without warning. Disappeared in no time and no going back. I have pain. But we both know it’s just pain and it goes away. Now I am wearing your mana and working with ethics as it is time to keep going because I have to feed and work my family to achieve this. Finally, I want you to rest your groundbreaking soul, Soulman. Painless, with no regrets, satisfied and relaxed. They have had a very fulfilling, very hard life and left everything in the ring. I love you father and I will always be your proud and grateful son. Rest up. #ripsoulman #rockyjohnson 🐐

