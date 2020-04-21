Dwayne Johnson Sings ‘Moana’ Music For His Daughter: Watch

Dwayne Johnson discovered he frequently sings “You might be Welcome” from Moana — which you can stream now on Disney+ — for his daughter, who’s blissfully unaware that her father is the voice powering the song.

The 47-calendar year-previous actor, who performed Maui in the Disney animated strike, shared a video clip April 17 of him mouthing the text to the beloved track as his youngest boy or girl Tiana sits excitedly on his lap with her eyes glued to the Television screen.

While the 2-yr-previous will not really know all the lyrics like her dad, she’s seen adorably singing together to the sections she does realize.

“And for the 937th time right now she wants daddy to sing along with Maui,” Johnson captioned the post. “She has no concept, we’re the same particular person. And I have no plan what day it is anymore, but I am absolutely sure it is just one that finishes with Y.”

The proud father also shared some encouraging words and phrases for dad and mom who are emotion the pressure of being with their small children all day, every working day in the course of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

He continued, “To all the mama and papa bears out there heading through it – we fully grasp. 24hr parenting. Get your sleep and cocktails when you can.”

“Get your rest and cocktails when you can,” Johnson additional.

Check out Johnson sing the Moana music “for the 937th time,” under:

On Tuesday (April 21), the previous WWE celebrity also shared a sweet tribute for Tiana’s birthday, composing, “[Heart] is comprehensive of gratitude for a wonderful birthday weekend with our lil’ 2 calendar year aged twister of love, energy & wit, little one Tia.”

“Paying every day, all day with my women has been the finest silver lining blessing all through this tough pandemic,” he ongoing. “Elevating a birthday bottle of milk and toasting Bop, Peppa Pig and a property whole of estrogen.”

55 Celebs Who Voiced Cartoon People