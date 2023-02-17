is Dwayne Johnson running for president in 2032?

Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as ‘The Rock’, was an award presenter for the Grammy Awards, along with Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo, Shania Twain, Billy Crystal, and others. The 65th Grammy Awards were held on 5 February 2023 in Los Angeles. The Black Adam actor and former WWE star were surrounded by controversies recently, questioning whether he would run for president in the coming years.

In an interview with CNN, the actor cleared the air about whether he is on the line for the Presidential run. Dwayne Johnson revealed that he had ruled out the presidential run and wants to focus on being a father to his little girls. The actor said that he enjoys father duties and wants to be with his daughters as he didn’t witness anything like this in his childhood. Sources reveal that many major personalities from politics had approached the actor. Dwayne Johnson, in the interview, also said that he is not closing the doors for the presidential run and might consider it after he grows up.

When asked if he had ever thought about it, he replied that he sincerely considered the opportunity after a poll found that 46% percent of adults would support Dwayne Johnson if he decides to run for the post. Another poll that asked if people would support Matthew McConaughey garnered 58% votes. In an interview, McConaughey said he has been considering the idea of running for office in Texas.

In an interview with GQ, The Rock revealed how he wished to be a CIA agent during his college days. But soon, he got a reality check from his professor, who told him his grades weren’t up to the mark to be admitted into a law school.

The actor announced the Black Adam Global Tour, his passion project of 10 years, towards the end of the year. The global tour kickstarted from Mexico City on October 3 and ended in Los Angeles on October 20. Talking about Dwayne Johnsons’s upcoming projects, the actor will be seen in multiple movies in 2023. The actor will be seen in ‘Red One’, supposedly a sequel to the movie ‘Red Notice’, and sharing space with actors JK Simmons and Chris Evans. It is highly anticipated that Dwayne will debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Celebrities who ran for Political Office in the past

1. Kanye West

The highly problematic music and fashion mogul Ye or Kanye West ran for the post of President of the United States in 2020. However, he lost the general election in November 2020 by a huge difference. He identifies himself as the candidate for party ‘Birthday Party’, and when questioned about such a name, the singer claimed that it would be a birthday party for everyone if he won the election. He considered running for Political Office in the year 2018 as well.

2. Cynthia Nixon

Famous for playing Miranda on HBO’s legendary, Sex and the City, Cynthia Nixon represented the Working Families Party. The actor ran for the New York State Assembly and lost in the general election with a huge difference of 29,136 votes. Cynthia Nixon also ran for the seat of New York governor and lost again.

3. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Actor, businessman, bodybuilder, and former Mr. Olympia was elected as the Governor of California in 2003 and represented the Republican Party. He was elected for the second time for the same position in 2007 after his first term ended. Till now, Schwarzenegger has been active in politics and promotes environmentalism.

4. Caitlyn Jenner

Olympic gold medalist, author, and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner ran for the Governor of California in 2021 and was defeated by Gavin Newsom by receiving just 1 % of the votes. Jenner soon started to blame voter fraud in the election. She had represented the Republican Party.

5. Glenn Jacobs

WWE star Glenn Jacobs, known as Kane, won the race for the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, in 2018, where most votes were counted in Knox County. Jacobs, who owns an insurance and real estate company, won by a huge margin, defeating Democrat Linda Haney. Glenn Jacobs was re-elected as the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, in 2022. The WWE star continues to make guest appearances at WWE events.

6. Clint Eastwood

Actor and director Clint Eastwood were elected as the mayor of Carmel-By-The-Sea, California, in the year 1986 by defeating Charlotte Townsend by receiving 2166 votes to the 799 votes of his opponent. During the first year of his term in Political Office, the actor installed more public restrooms, expanded the local library, and added more stairways leading to the beaches in the small town. Clint Eastwood proposed a unique zoning law in which ice cream cones were banned from being sold.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Is The Rock fully retired?

Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as ‘The Rock’, kept returning to the ring from 2004-2011. He fully retired from wrestling in the year 2019.

2. Is Kanye West running for president in 2024?

Musician and fashion mogul Kanye West announced he would run for the presidential election year 2024. His informal Presidential Campaign started in November 2022.

3. Who is Dwayne Johnson’s BFF?

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart have been BFFs for a long time. The duo revealed their birthday gifts to each other in an interview.

4. Is The Rock and John Cena friends?’

The Rock and John Cena have turned out to be good friends after their well-known rivalry on WWE.

5. Why did Rock leave WWE?

Since Rock wanted to pursue a career as a Hollywood Superstar after his long career as a WWE wrestler, he retired from WWE and focussed on acting.

6. Will Rock ever come back to WWE?

Rock retired in 2019 and will not be coming back to WWE. The former wrestler and now an actor wants to focus on films and his family.

Conclusion

The above article gave insights about Dwayne Johnson’s future plans for the Presidential election in 2032 and other celebrities who have previously run for Political Office. We hope that you guys liked this piece of political information.

