On Sunday, January 19, Dwayne frankly opened “The Rock” Johnson on social media about the death of his father Rocky and thanked his fans for all the love and support they had given him.

“Hello everyone, I just wanted to stop on this very blessed Sunday to thank you. Thank you. My heart is so full of gratitude. You raised me up in a way that I hope you can imagine, “the actor said at the start of a nearly eight-minute Instagram video.

“As you know, I lost my old man a few days ago. I just lost him, got no chance to say goodbye to him, “Johnson continued. “I would give anything now to give him a big old hug and a big old kiss before he passed and just say thank you and I love you and I respect you. But I didn’t get a chance to say that, but so is life, as many of you know. “

He thought about their relationship and said, “There is so much about my old man and his complexity that only I, as his son, can understand.”

The actor then revealed that his father died of a heart attack on Tuesday, January 14.

“Many of you wanted to know what happened to my father. He did not feel well, had a cold and infection and had a so-called deep vein thrombosis on Tuesday, which is essentially a clot in the leg. It was a large ole blood clot that came loose, moved up his body and went straight to his lung, his lung solidified, and he died very quickly of a massive heart attack just like that, “Johnson said. “(He) went quickly.”

He added, “That gave me a lot of comfort knowing that it had not been extended,” the actor explained, noting that his father, who started his wrestling career in 1964, “had been in a lot of pain for a very long time.”

After he shared a message about utilizing the time you have with your loved ones to fans, Johnson said he would “honor” his deceased father by fully committed to his “leg training.”

“It is appropriate that I do legs because he hated doing legs,” Johnson joked and said he was going to write the eulogy for his father.

“I have written many speeches for myself over the years, but I have no idea where to begin with this. But I have my tequila and I can hear it now,” Well you should do it, “and I can do it now also hear “Make sure you put me in the speech – say good things about me,” he said laughing. “For those of you who know my father, you know he would say,” You tell them that I am I have learned everything you know, but I have not taught you everything I know. “

Johnson added, “That’s right, Dad. That’s why you’ll always be better than me. And I love it and I love you and I love you.”

“I am so deeply grateful for all your love, mana & support,” he wrote in the post. “My family and I thank you. Hug your loved ones hard. I love you. DJ. “

Johnson first spoke about his father’s death on Friday, January 17 on Instagram.

“Dad, I wish I had one more shot to tell you, I love you, before you moved to the other side,” Johnson wrote. “But you pulled away from me so quickly without warning. Disappeared in an instant and never come back. I have pain. But we know that it is only pain and that it will pass. “

I love you. You broke color barriers, became a ring legend, and dragged your way through this world. I was the boy who sat on the seats, watching you and worshiping, my hero from afar. The boy you brought up to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the greatest love. The intense work. The hard hand. The adoring boy who only wanted to know your best qualities. Who then grew into a man who realized that you had other deeply complicated sides that needed to be held and understood. Son to father. Man to man. Then my worship turned to respect. And my empathy turned into gratitude. Thank you for giving me life. Thank you for giving me the invaluable lessons of life. Dad, I wish I had one shot to tell you, I love you, before you crossed over to the other side. But you were torn away from me so quickly without warning. Disappeared in an instant and never come back. I have pain. But we both know that it is only pain and that it will pass. Now I will carry your mana and work ethic with me, because it is time to move on, because I have to feed my family and do work. Finally, I want you to let your groundbreaking soul rest, Soulman. Pain-free, regret-free, satisfied and at ease. You lived a very full, very hard, barrier-breaking life and you left it all in the ring. I love you daddy and I will always be your proud and grateful son. Rest high. #ripsoulman #rockyjohnson 🐐

A message shared by therock (@therock) on January 17, 2020 at 8:01 AM PST