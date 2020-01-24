Dwayne Johnson plays the lead role in NBC comedy based on his life

On Saturday, January 11, NBC revealed that it had ordered a new series entitled Young Rock. The comedy series with one camera tells the story of the early years of the WWE star-turned film star, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in every episode of the show.

Fresh Off the Boat maker Nahnatchka Khan oversees the series and writes together with Jeff Chiang the pilot who also writes for the show. It has also been revealed that Johnson will be an executive producer for Young Rock alongside Khan. NBC has also ordered eleven episodes for the show.

Johnson announced the news to his fans about his new show via Instagram on Monday, January 13.

“My wild Forrest Gump-like childhood,” he captures his post. “As a child I grew up meeting legends.”

He then shared his life story: ‘Kicked puberty is a – at the age of 10. My first arrest at the age of 13. Earned full scholarship at the age of 18. Academic probation at the age of 18. Won the national championship at the age of 19. Only $ 7bucks in my pocket at 23. Wrestling in flea markets at 24. Rock a goofy hip bag at 25 🤦🏽‍♂️.

“Our new @ NBC sitcom has been in the making all my life. Literally. @sevenbucksprod @NBC #FierceBabyProductions YOUNG ROCK, ‘he closed his announcement post.

Johnson already has a working relationship with NBC. The actor hosts and executive produces the competition series The Titan Games, which premiered last year.

The actor recently played in the comedy series Ballers and Jumanji: The Next Level. Johnson’s upcoming film projects include Jungle Cruise and Black Adam.

No release date for Young Rock has been announced at this time.