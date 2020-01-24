Dwayne Johnson plays the lead role in NBC comedy based on his life

On Saturday, January 11, NBC revealed that it had ordered a new series entitled Young Rock. The comedy series with one camera tells the story of the early years of the WWE star-turned film star, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in every episode of the show.
Fresh Off the Boat maker Nahnatchka Khan oversees the series and writes together with Jeff Chiang the pilot who also writes for the show. It has also been revealed that Johnson will be an executive producer for Young Rock alongside Khan. NBC has also ordered eleven episodes for the show.
Johnson announced the news to his fans about his new show via Instagram on Monday, January 13.
“My wild Forrest Gump-like childhood,” he captures his post. “As a child I grew up meeting legends.”
He then shared his life story: ‘Kicked puberty is a – at the age of 10. My first arrest at the age of 13. Earned full scholarship at the age of 18. Academic probation at the age of 18. Won the national championship at the age of 19. Only $ 7bucks in my pocket at 23. Wrestling in flea markets at 24. Rock a goofy hip bag at 25 🤦🏽♂️.
“Our new @ NBC sitcom has been in the making all my life. Literally. @sevenbucksprod @NBC #FierceBabyProductions YOUNG ROCK, ‘he closed his announcement post.
Johnson already has a working relationship with NBC. The actor hosts and executive produces the competition series The Titan Games, which premiered last year.
The actor recently played in the comedy series Ballers and Jumanji: The Next Level. Johnson’s upcoming film projects include Jungle Cruise and Black Adam.
No release date for Young Rock has been announced at this time.
View this post on Instagram
My wild Forrest Gump-like childhood. As a kid I grew up meeting legends. Kicked puberty’s ass by age 10. My 1st arrest by age 13. Earned full scholarship by age 18. Academic probation by age 18. Won national championship by 19. Failed to get drafted by NFL at 22. Only $7bucks in my pocket at 23. Wrestling in flea markets at 24. Rocked goofy ass fanny pack at 25 🤦🏽♂️ Our new @NBC sitcom has been all my life in the making. Literally. @sevenbucksprod @NBC #FierceBabyProductions YOUNG ROCK