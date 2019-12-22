Dwayne Haskins was thrown from the field with an ankle injury

Loading...

When the Washington Redskins designed Dwayne Haskins in the first round, it was clear that he was the planned quarterback of the future. While he was not supposed to start in his first season, a mix of defeats and injuries forced Washington's hand and put Haskins on the lineup.

The results have been up and down as expected from a young quarterback, but he has demonstrated his potential in lightning, including a solid start to the week 16 game against the Giants. For a fan base like Washington, it's exciting to see a young QB get out of it and show potential immediately. He didn't set the world on fire in any way, but Haskins has proven himself worthy of his first selection round.

Unfortunately, Haskins may not have a chance to end his solid rookie campaign. The QB scored a brutal goal against New York in the third quarter and had to be dragged off the pitch. He was later classified as dubious to return with an ankle injury.

Haskins (ankle) doubts his return.

– David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc), December 22, 2019

You never like it when someone leaves an injured game, but it always hurts a little more when a young player with potential goes under. We want these guys to play as best as possible at all times, and anyone who saw Haskins play in Ohio State knows that he has all sorts of options. Hopefully this injury looks more scary than it ends.

