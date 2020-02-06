Dutch court ruled that AI fraud detection system violates EU human rights

State-supported hack group is campaigning against VPN services

If you have Fortinet, Palo Alto, Pulse Secure, patch now, alert UK spy agency

A Dutch court has demanded that an algorithm-based system used by the government to identify and track potential benefits and benefits payments will be scrapped with immediate effect.

As reported by DutchNews, the court in The Hague ruled on Wednesday that the system violates EU human rights and privacy protection.

Post-synchronized system risk indication (SyRI), the automatic, machine-learning (ML) tool, was used by local Dutch authorities to draw up profiles and lists of people suspected of running a high risk of committing benefit fraud.

Also see: Facebook agrees to pay $ 550 million to end the face recognition technology lawsuit

According to the publication, SyRI creates risk profiles of people who have committed social security fraud in the past and then scans for “similar” citizen profiles, by creating clues for possible investigations into others who may also be committing fraud, or at high risk for the future .

SyRI’s pooling of citizen data, otherwise stored in individual silos, gave authorities broad powers and “focuses exclusively on low-income neighborhoods and residents of minorities,” said UN human rights rapporteur Philip Alston.

“SyRI digitally attacked and spied on very poor neighborhoods and their residents, without any concrete suspicion of individual misconduct,” said the human rights lawyer.

Critics of the system argued that the use of algorithms in this way created suspects of innocent people, resulting in a legal challenge put forward by rights groups and the FNV trade union in 2018.

Discriminatory practices were accepted by the court, which also raised concerns about the instrument’s insufficient privacy guarantees and lack of transparency.

CNET: Clearview AI hit with cease and stop Google, Facebook about facial recognition collection

Alston welcomed the decision and said: “By applying universal human rights standards, this Dutch court sets a standard that can be applied by courts elsewhere. The trial and its outcome are likely to inspire activists in other countries to take on similar legal challenges the risks of emerging digital social security systems. ”

The Dutch state can appeal the ruling.

The Human Rights Watch considered the decision a victory and said the order “set an important precedent for protecting the rights of the poor in the age of automation.”

“Governments that have relied on data analysis to monitor police access to social security – such as those in the US, UK and Australia – must respect the warning from the court about the risks of human rights when dealing with Social Security beneficiaries as perpetual suspects, “the Civil Rights Group added.

TechRepublic: How to protect your organization against infrastructure such as code security risks

Previous and related coverage

Do you have a tip? Contact us securely via WhatsApp | Signal on +447713 025 499 or higher on Keybase: charlie0