A planned fight between Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier failed in 2018 and the latter hopes that this struggle will become a reality in 2020. So much did Poirier offer to box Diaz if that’s what it takes to throw hands with the Stockton star.

Photo credit: UFC / YouTube

Poirier believes that he would “shine” in the fight with Diaz

It remains to be seen who and when Poirier will fight next after losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in September. Immediately after losing to the lightweight champion, Poirier made no commitment to his future in the fight. More recently, however, it has been forwarded by “The Diamond” plans another title run.

In addition, the 31-year-old still hopes to be able to fight Diaz at some point, as he recently said to MMA junkie:

“I know it’s a fight I can shine in,” said Poirier. “I know it’s a fight where at this point in my career I would be excited to go through this training camp and do these boxing and jiu-jitsu rounds. It’s a fun opponent to prepare for my fighting style and with the coaches around me, I think I can prepare very well for this fight and do a great job. “

Since both Poirier and Diaz suffer losses (Diaz lost to Jorge Masvidal via TKO in November), the fight makes sense. Still, it’s hard to say if Diaz is interested in this game at the moment. After losing to Masvidal, Diaz made it clear that he wanted a rematch. But UFC President Dana White did not report on board. So you have to ask yourself whether Diaz might be marginalized again as a result.

And what about weight? Since Diaz has been fighting at 170 lately? Poirier also said this:

“… I would do it at 170, I would do it with any weight you wanted. I think it’s a fun fight. I think fans would like this fight. But we will see. It’s a fight I want, but I don’t know what’s next. I don’t even know if this guy will fight again. “

Poirier would also box Diaz

Subscribe and receive our daily emails and follow us on social media.

By signing up, you agree to receive emails with the latest MMA Frenzy MMA news and analysis. Your data will not be passed on or sold to third parties.

Another interesting development from the interview was Poirier’s comments on Diaz’s boxing. The latter has spoken repeatedly of boxing in the past, which is why Poirier may also pass on the following:

“I would be willing to box him if they wanted to,” said Poirier. “I wish Zuffa Boxing was there and we had an opportunity – he and his brother always talked about going over to boxing. I would love to put their paws on him and show you my boxing skills.”

There you have it, although we don’t know if White will bring UFC fighters for games in his boxing ads. While a boxing match between Poirier and Diaz may not spark a lot of interest in the boxing world, would you think a whole bunch of MMA fans are getting involved?