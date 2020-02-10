Dustin Poirier says the “offer is off” for Nate Diaz Fight

A fight between Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz already fell apart in 2018. Poirier reports, however, that the UFC has taken steps to get the fight going in 2020.

Photo credit: UFC / YouTube

Poirier says an offer has expired

Poirier recently repeated his interest in fighting Diaz. In fact, he offered to fight the latter at 170 since Diaz competed in the welterweight division. Not only that, the former interim lightweight champion said he’s ready to box Diaz, if that’s what it takes to get him in the ring.

Well, we hadn’t heard much on this front since Poirier made these comments. Last weekend, the seasoned fighter for UFC 247 was on hand in Houston, Texas, and Poirier reported the following (quotes from MMA Junkie):

“I spoke to Sean (Shelby) last night,” said Poirier, referring to the UFC matchmaker. “I know they offered him this fight in May or in International Battle Week in California, so we’ll see. We’ll see if he accepts, but the offer is out there.”

“I think they told me that they would give him two weeks. If they haven’t heard it, they’ll keep going. We will see. I’m not sure what’s going on with the whole thing. “

It is of course very interesting to hear. The big question, however, is whether Diaz is interested in this fight. After his retirement against Jorge Masvidal in November (due to a cut), Diaz pushed for an immediate rematch. He also warned that if he did not, he could return to the sideline for an extended period of time. Is a fight with Poirier, who lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov in September, something that will get his attention?

Or, even if he’s interested in fighting Poirier, could he refuse it just because it doesn’t look like a rematch with Masvidal?

Poirier comments on the failure of the 2018 fight

Subscribe and receive our daily emails and follow us on social media.

By signing up, you agree to receive emails with the latest MMA Frenzy MMA news and analysis. Your data will not be passed on or sold to third parties.

When the planned fight between Poirier and Diaz broke out in 2018, it was initially reported that an injury to Poirier was the reason. But while Poirier was talking about what had happened, he recently said the following:

“The last time was a mess,” said Poirier. “I don’t care what he says, he knows the truth. It was a disaster. They offered me Kevin Lee as a replacement and it just fell apart. I don’t know. If he says” yes, “I expect that he shows up. “

Lets see what happens. But if Diaz doesn’t fight Masvidal again, he may not sign contracts for a while.