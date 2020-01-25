Dustin Poirier believes Prime is just around the corner and will continue to search for the title

Dustin Poiriers The quest to become the undisputed lightweight champion of the UFC stopped Khabib Nurmagomedow Last September, but winning another UFC belt remains his primary goal. In fact, Poirier believes his prime and skills are just around the corner.

Photo credit: UFC / YouTube

Poirier has not given up the search for a uniform belt

Last May, Poirier achieved the biggest win of his career when he clinched a win against Max Holloway at UFC 236 and won the middleweight belt. The vet was booked for this opportunity due to an unbeaten five-fight winning streak.

At UFC 242 in September, however, Poirier was unable to finish his championship trip because he was knocked out by Nurmagomedov on lap three. Since the loss, much has been discussed about who and when Poirier will fight next.

In a recent conversation with MMA Junkie, Poirier made it clear that he is still chasing the undisputed, lightweight crown:

“My ultimate goal is to become the undisputed world champion,” said Poirier. “I can’t just go on with my career and watch big or exciting fights. These are the things I want to participate in. I want to entertain the fans, fight great fights, fight the nights’ fight and have exciting matchups, but at the same time I want to be the undisputed world champion. I don’t want to have an asterisk next to my achievements for the rest of my life. I don’t want everyone to say “intermediate champion” when someone says Dustin is the champion. “

“I am honest with myself and know where I am in my career,” said Poirier. “I think the best years are the next. After two to three years, I think these will be the next two to three. But to be honest, I’m in the top nine in my career. I have 41 fights. I’m about to turn 31. This is only real when I look at myself in the mirror. It could take longer, but I think the next three years will be the best fighting years for me.

Even if you’re wondering whether Poirier can defeat opponents like Tony Ferguson, Conor McGregor or Khabib, it would be stupid to reject “The Diamond” as a competitor. Poirier has never looked better in recent years and he’s right. At the age of 31, he is certainly not finished.

A timeline for Poirier’s return?

Poirier had to pause for problems with his hip, which he ultimately had to repair. During the interview mentioned above, the ATT fighter said he hoped to fight again in April. Who could be next for “The Diamond”?