During the coronavir block, Netflix will have 16 million members

With most people staying at home as the coronavirus stalls entire countries, it is not surprising that interest in home streaming services has grown.

Netflix’s membership has grown significantly since the outbreak, most likely due in part to the recently launched documentary series “Tiger King.”

The streaming service said it had 16 million members in the first three months of 2020, almost double the number of registrations it saw in the last quarter of 2019.

The tiger king has taken a storm with his bizarre true story from eccentric zoo keeper Joe Exotic. According to Netflix, the show has been watched by 64 million households since its debut at the end of last month.

But not everything is perfect in the world of streaming.

Although Netflix plans to meet its release schedule by the end of June, the service may run out of new content as most of its production is currently suspended.

They are also facing competition from Amazon Prime Video and the new kid block Disney +, which was only launched in the UK last month.

