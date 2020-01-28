WASHINGTON (AP) – Orders to U.S. large aircraft factories increased in December as a strong surge in demand for military aircraft offset a sharp decline in commercial aircraft, reflecting Boeing’s ongoing problems with its 737 Max. A key category that tracks corporate investment has dropped the largest amount in eight months.

The trade department said that durable goods orders rose 2.4% on Tuesday in December. This is the strongest increase since August. Without taking defense into account, however, incoming orders would have decreased by 2.5%.

The corporate investment plan category fell 0.9%, the largest decrease since a 1.1% setback in April.

Corporate investment was impacted last year by uncertainties that arose from President Donald Trump’s trade war with China. After an agreement has been reached on a phase 1 deal, there is hope that a more stable trade outlook will convince companies to invest again to expand and modernize their business.

The demand for commercial aircraft dropped significantly by 74.7%. This reflects the struggles Boeing had with its 737 Max plane after two fatal crashes.

Economists believe that Boeing’s difficulties could cut overall economic growth by up to half a percentage point in the current quarter from January to March.

The decline in commercial aircraft was offset by a 168.3% increase in demand for military aircraft.

Orders for automobiles and parts declined 0.9%, increasing overall activity in the transportation sector by 7.6%. Without the transports, which can be volatile, orders would have dropped 0.1% in December after falling 0.4% in November.

Demand for machinery declined 1.1% in December, while demand for computers and related products decreased 9.7%.

US manufacturing was hit last year by a global economic slowdown and the uncertainties caused by the Trump administration’s tough trade policies.