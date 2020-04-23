Dunphy, Giles, and Brady picked out their All-Time Premier League XIs

You can say what you like about their punditry style, but it was not denied that the trio of Eamon Dunphy, John Giles, and Liam Brady was massively entertaining on RTÉ.

They haven’t talked on the national transmitter for a while, and have a brief stint on Premier Sports over Christmas, the only place you can get all three now is Eamon Dunphy’s The Stand podcast.

Giles and Brady make regular appearances to discuss what’s going on in the world of football, and with no action currently, they have decided to choose their all-time Premier League XIs.

The pages are pretty similar. Two Irish players feature in each team, both Roy Keane and Denis Irwin both offering gifts. The other players in all three are Peter Schmeichel, John Terry, Paul Scholes, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Thierry Henry.

Only two current Premier League players make one Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

You can see the teams below. It’s worth noting that a later tweet confirmed that Irwin should be back in all three teams, as opposed to the left back in the graphic.

Certainly have some interesting selections. It’s hard to argue with many of the voters here, even if the likes of Frank Lampard, Wayne Rooney or Sergio Aguero don’t do one alone, the appearance is a bit surprising.

Talking about the selection of Denis Irwin, Giles said it was his selflessness that set him apart:

He had a lot of ability, he never made a tail. He played in a team where he was not taken seriously, which did not disturb him.

Whether he was right back or left back, and I think he was better at right because he was right-footed, he just started with the job. He was not looking for headlines.

That’s a big thing because a lot of players get jealous and things start happening at fullback that they won’t have to do to get their name in the paper. There was nothing wrong with Denis Irwin.

You can listen to the podcast in full here.

