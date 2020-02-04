Dunkaroos officially return after eight years of being on the market

(Photo by Callie Kirsch via flickr)

If you were a child or born in the 90s, you certainly remember that Dunkaroos and depending on your age you may remember that they were removed from the shelves in 2012, but now they are coming back.

It all started with a ridiculous throwback video from the 90s in which they go through a number of trends that either never come back or possibly come back before announcing that Dunkaroos will be back this summer.

In addition to the hilarious video, they started dragging old tweets from Kim Kardashian West, Tyler, The Creator Christie Tegan and others.

🚨 Certainly come back. Summer 2020. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/PcTswQ2TRy

– Dunkaroos (@Dunkaroos) 3 February 2020

As you wish https://t.co/F05enbO7s7

– Dunkaroos (@Dunkaroos) 3 February 2020

Find them this summer https://t.co/5xnbkC2D16

– Dunkaroos (@Dunkaroos) 3 February 2020

Good? https://t.co/4TEa14U8ri

– Dunkaroos (@Dunkaroos) 3 February 2020

Although they were stopped in the US in 2012, you could still get them through Amazon or by traveling to Canada. Even the Great White North eventually saw them disappear in 2018, due to a decline in their popularity.

People are pleasantly surprised with the news and react very positively online.

One thunk everyone knows the rules https://t.co/DZLmg9IJhD

– Dunkaroos (@Dunkaroos) 3 February 2020

Apologies for the delay, turning back, by my last e-mail … Dunkaroos are coming back. https://t.co/SwARw1ugnI

– Dunkaroos (@Dunkaroos) 3 February 2020

My brain when I hear Dunkaroos coming back pic.twitter.com/JtmkUaaLei

– marshmello (@marshmellomusic) 3 February 2020

A specific relaunch date has not yet been announced, but General Mills will certainly build a hype about the product that will face this summer before they fall.

What do you think of Dunkaroos returning to the supermarket shelves? Let us know in the comments below.

