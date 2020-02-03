Dunkaroos are officially coming back to stores, so you can relive your childhood

One of the most popular snacks of the 90s is finally his triumphant return. The Dunkaroos team confirmed on Monday that the beloved snack will be available again this summer. Dunkaroos came back to us in the 90s and was stopped around 2012. They consist of two of the tastiest things on earth: cookies and icing. Each individual package contained a few small, round cookies that could be dipped in a small ice-cream tray. During the day you could get a lot of different flavors, such as chocolate cookies and vanilla icing or strawberry sugar icing with vanilla cookies, but general mills confirmed that Dunkaroos is currently returning to the most popular flavor: Vanilla Cookies and Vanilla Frosting with Rainbow Sprinkles. The only problem is that we do not know exactly when we can see Dunkaroos on the shelves again. The only thing we know is “summer”, which may mean May or August. To be safe, you might just want to start snooping around the aisle of the snack as the summer approaches.

