Dunelm has released a range of sausages and we need them

And if you are a big fan of sausages, you will enjoy it. Home furniture retailer Dunelm currently sells a Bertie Sausage Dog line and all of this is absolutely wonderful. Plus, everything is a complete bargain with prices starting at just £ 1.

Whether you are looking for wallpaper, bedding, blinds or cushions, there is something for everyone.

There are duvet covers, one which includes a number of rainbow-colored sausage dogs for £ 22 – £ 25, as well as an “ I take you off as much ” knee tray for £ 8 , an ironing board cover for £ 6 and an adorable yellow throw for £ 6.

The range also includes pieces for your kitchen, including ocher sausage plates for dogs (£ 1.50), stacking cups (£ 2.50) and a wire dish drainer (£ 7).

Oh, and there’s even a 12 or 30 liter pedal bin.

If you are looking for something to decorate your bed or sofa, there is an embroidered cushion cover (£ 2.50). And if you want to do your DIY this weekend, why not buy a roll of sausage wallpaper for just £ 10?

Products are available in Dunelm stores.

