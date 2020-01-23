Dunelm has released a range of sausages and we need them

We love everything about dogs so much. From the matching dog shirts for you and your dog, to the chic Aldi dog jackets, to the dog-shaped Airbnb of our dreams, we are there for everything.

And if you are a big fan of sausages, you will enjoy it. Home furniture retailer Dunelm currently sells a Bertie Sausage Dog line and all of this is absolutely wonderful. Plus, everything is a complete bargain with prices starting at just £ 1.

Whether you are looking for wallpaper, bedding, blinds or cushions, there is something for everyone.

There are duvet covers, one which includes a number of rainbow-colored sausage dogs for £ 22 – £ 25, as well as an “ I take you off as much ” knee tray for £ 8 , an ironing board cover for £ 6 and an adorable yellow throw for £ 6.

Credit: Dunelm

The range also includes pieces for your kitchen, including ocher sausage plates for dogs (£ 1.50), stacking cups (£ 2.50) and a wire dish drainer (£ 7).

Oh, and there’s even a 12 or 30 liter pedal bin.

Credit: Dunelm

If you are looking for something to decorate your bed or sofa, there is an embroidered cushion cover (£ 2.50). And if you want to do your DIY this weekend, why not buy a roll of sausage wallpaper for just £ 10?

Products are available in Dunelm stores.

So, dog lovers, what are you waiting for? Your home is just waiting to be decorated with everything that is sausage.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR