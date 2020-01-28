Dunelm has released a range of hedgehog household products and this is the cutest

As January (finally) draws to a close and the year begins, you may be considering embellishing your home with beautiful rooms to give your home an update for 2020.

You may be a big fan of the Harry Potter homeware collection or prefer to surround yourself with pieces from your favorite Disney movies.

Or maybe you want to get your hands on the Dunelm range of sausages which is, frankly, wonderful.

And if you love cute animal themed housewares, Dunelm has decided to go a step further with an adorable range of hedgehog housewares and you are going to want it all.

From bowls to cups, napkins to tablecloths, salt and pepper shakers to mats, there is something for everyone – especially those who love our spiky buddies. And prices start at just £ 2. Good deal.

For the bathroom, there are orange and white towels from £ 5 to £ 10 and a matching bath mat for £ 12.

If you’re hoping to add a little hedgehog feel to your kitchen, there’s a 12-piece set – including four plates, four side plates, and four bowls – for £ 25, glasses for £ 2 each, and cups from £ 5. £. Plus, you can get super cute coasters that only cost £ 12 for four.

There is also a hedgehog cushion for £ 12 if you hope to brighten up your living room, and embroidered tablecloths from £ 8.

And that’s not all: there is a pretty gray planter for just £ 8, an adorable set of salt and pepper for £ 5 and a cute little egg cup for just £ 3.

The collection of household items is available online and in stores, and since everything is so beautiful, we wouldn’t blame you if you took one.