Dumont helps Victory keep their goalless draw

Brisbane Roar missed a golden opportunity to carve out a spot in the top four in the W-League when they had the most chances but were unable to convert against Melbourne Victory in a match which ended aimlessly on the sixth day of the season.

The match took place unusually early at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Epping Stadium because it had been canceled the day before due to the heat.

Aside from a few chances – when Darien Jenkins made good space but shot quietly in the first half and Natasha Dowie did something similar to the other end in the dying moments – the victory created little and looks like a shadow of the team that won the Premiership last season.

Jenna McCormick of Victory, on the right, under pressure. Credit: Getty Images

Roar and Matildas midfielder Tameka Yallop was denied by victory goalkeeper Casey Dumont, who courageously plunged to his feet in the 27th minute. Rylee Braiden, the American striker from Brisbane, then spun after a good job of approaching Hayley Raso.